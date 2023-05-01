RICHMOND — The Library of Virginia added a digital map resource to Virginia’s Deaf Culture Digital Library, a website with information for the commonwealth’s deaf community created by the library in collaboration with Central Rappahannock Regional Library, a press release announced.
“Virginia’s Deaf Communities: A Spatial Story” is a story map combining images and narratives that explore some of the people and places that make up the rich history of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities in Virginia from the 18th century through the early 20th century, the release explained.
The story map was launched during Deaf History Month in April. The digital map offers information on 42 subjects, including deaf individuals, families, communities and institutions from across the stat, the release stated.
It has information on subjects like the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, founded in Staunton in 1839, which was the first school in the country to serve both deaf and blind children.
It has information on people like Ann Darden, who lived 1783–1851, of Isle of Wight. She was a deaf woman who sued for the right to manage her own finances. Edward Caledon Bruce, who lived from 1825–1900, of Winchester, was an artist who became deaf at age 14 as a result of scarlet fever.
Much of the information was compiled by Deaf historian Kathleen Brockway, who served as a consultant to the Virginia’s Deaf Culture Digital Library project, the release stated. Images from the collections of the Library of Virginia and other institutions illustrate the subjects identified on the map. The map is viewable at deaflibva.org/va-deaf-communities-map.
The project provides the public, library users and library staff with new insights into an often-overlooked segment of society, the release stated. The map’s creators hope that the initial entries will spur researchers to share new findings and stories to include on the map, the release explained.
Suggestions for additional content or edits can be sent to senior map archivist Cassandra Farrell at cassandra.farrell@lva.virginia.gov or adult services consultant Barry Trott at barry.trott@lva.virginia.gov.
