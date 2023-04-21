RICHMOND — The Library of Virginia launched its first statewide tour in April in a new custom-built vehicle to bring some of its vast resources, staff expertise and programming to every corner of the commonwealth, a press release stated.
Debuting as part of the library’s yearlong 200th anniversary celebration, LVA On the Go is a state-of-the-art vehicle designed to enhance awareness of the Library’s collections and resources, strengthen ties to local organizations, capture stories and histories from community members, and provide a memorable and fun experience, the release explained.
“As we approach our third century, it’s important that we offer additional ways for individuals of all ages who may not ever have the opportunity to visit us in Richmond to learn about our rich and diverse collections and programs and share their stories,” said Librarian of Virginia Sandra Treadway. “Our custom-built vehicle presents opportunities to connect to a wider audience across the state.”
Personalized to address the interests of each location, LVA On the Go events may include:
An oral history station inside the van available to capture personal and family stories for the Library’s collection.
Presentations on resources like Virginia Untold: The African American Narrative database and VirginiaChronicle.com, which provides access to over a million newspaper pages.
An LVA staff member available to discuss the significance and context of historical items and documents community members bring to the event.
A genealogy workshop focused on LVA’s collections and a consultation with a local genealogist or historian.
A display of framed digital reproductions of items in the Library’s collections pertaining to the history of the region in which the event is taking place.
Regionally specific children’s crafts.
The first LVA On the Go vehicle visit was held at Abingdon Library. The remaining schedule of visits includes the following:
Saturday, April 22 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Halifax County-South Boston Public Library, Halifax Branch
177 S. Main St., Halifax, VA 24558
Saturday, April 29 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, Meadowbrook Public Library
267 Alleghany Spring Rd., Shawsville, VA 24162
Saturday, May 6, | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Essex Public Library
117 North Church Ln., Tappahannock, VA 22560
Saturday, May 20 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Northumberland Public Library at the Heathsville Farmers Market
73 Monument Place, Heathsville, VA 22473
Saturday, June 10 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Botetourt County Libraries, Fincastle Library
11 Academy St., Fincastle, VA 24090
Saturday, June 24 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Prince William Public Libraries, Chinn Park Library
13065 Chinn Park Dr., Prince William, VA 22192
Saturday, July 22 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lynchburg Public Library
2315 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501
Saturday, August 12 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Jefferson Madison Regional Library, Nelson Memorial Library
8521 Thomas Nelson Highway, Lovingston, VA 22949
Saturday, Sept. 16 | 12 – 4 p.m.
Massanutten Regional Library
174 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801
Saturday, Sept. 23 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Blue Ridge Regional Library, Martinsville Branch Library
310 East Church St., Martinsville, VA 24112
Saturday, Sept. 30 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Chesterfield County Public Library at ChesterFest
11801 Centre St., Chester, VA 23831
Saturday, Oct. 7 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Fredericksburg Branch
1201 Caroline St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Saturday, Oct. 21 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Russell County Public Library, Lebanon Library
248 W. Main St., Lebanon, VA 24266
For more information, visit lva.virginia.gov/200. LVA On the Go vehicle images are available here.
