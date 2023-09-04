Research resources and educational materials tucked into a van splashed with colors will be visiting the Massanutten Regional Library Sept. 16, bringing knowledge and resources that normally live in Richmond to the Valley.
The Library of Virginia, one of the oldest agencies of the Virginia government, is tasked with preserving the history and culture of Virginia. It will be bringing its mobile programming vehicle, LVA On the Go, to the central branch of MRL, as a stop on its tour across the state. Harrisonburg is one of 15 stops the “state-of-the-art” van will have traveled to over several months.
The tour is a part of LVA’s 200-year anniversary celebration.
“As we approach our third century, it’s important that we offer additional ways for individuals of all ages who may not ever have the opportunity to visit us in Richmond to learn about our rich and diverse collections and programs and share their stories,” Librarian of Virginia Sandra Treadway said in a press release. “Our custom-built vehicle presents opportunities to connect to a wider audience across the state.”
Kristin Noell, head of reference and adult services at MRL, said the vehicle will bring iPads, a projection screen and plenty of resources to Harrisonburg. The visit, lasting from noon to 4 p.m., will allow community members to register for a library card, discuss regional and family history and participate in children’s activities.
The library staff will also have presentations and activities on newspaper collections, genealogy, Virginia Untold: The African American Narrative and LVA Digital Resources.
“The Library of Virginia is the library of all Virginians. It's the biggest resource for Virginia history, culture and government,” Noell said. “I’m excited that they are coming to us instead of having to send people to them … the fact that they're actually bringing in these resources, and you know, their staff and their expertise to share what they have with the community is really exciting.”
