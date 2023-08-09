STRASBURG — Imagine a town without a library. The bookcases are empty, the circulation desk is dark and there isn’t a safe haven for children to do their homework or a place for senior citizens to receive help with the newest technology.
Amy Jett, operations manager of the Strasburg Community Library, is trying to remind residents that libraries are still relevant and will remain a cornerstone of the community with a little help from its friends.
“We’ve been here for so long, that sometimes people don’t think about what would this community be like if we didn’t have a library,” she said.
With more than 17,000 libraries across the United States, libraries are an anchor for working families, seniors and children. Offering more than book clubs and baby time, they’re centers for lifelong learning, digital access and fellowship.
Strasburg's library, located at 195 W. King St., is run mostly by volunteers with Jett being the only paid staff member.
Jett has made it her goal by the end of this year to spread the word about the community's important role in keeping the library running. She also wants to highlight the importance of volunteers and why book lovers should support the library's book sales.
While the library works in conjunction with the Shenandoah County Library System, it is not actually part of the system. The nonprofit is also not owned by the town of Strasburg. Fifty percent of the library's funding comes from the town while its computer system and books come from the county library, Jett explained. The remaining money comes from fundraising and book sales, the library's treasurer Mary Lindert said.
“Without that kind of community support, you really would lose a gem,” Lindert said.
Opened in 1959, the library was the first of its kind in Shenandoah County. Sixty-three years later, the library serves more than 1,100 patrons monthly and 12,000 annually. It offers programs and events for all ages including summer reading programs and enrichment classes.
“A library is a great equalizer,” Lindert said, quoting Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, adding that everybody is welcome at the library.
The library, which Jett and Lindert agree is as important as a post office, is often the first stop for new residents looking to learn about their community.
As a digital center, the library offers internet access or a place to send a fax. Jett said a lot of elderly residents patronize the library for computer services or to ask for help, recalling one regular who routinely asks for assistance with his cell phone.
“Sometimes they just come in because they need someone to talk to,” she added. “We’re here to have a conversation with them about whatever's going on in the community.”
Volunteers have helped with everything from passports to helping patrons set up their digital devices with Libby — an e-book platform that provides access to library services — and audio books.
Lindert remembered another patron who walked into the library seeking help with electrical wiring.
“We just happened to have the significant other of a volunteer who is a contractor, and he said, 'Let me draw the picture for you.’ Happenstance, but you never know.”
As a community center, children can be seen participating in Baby Rhyme Time while others simply use the library as a cooling station.
And, of course, shelves are stacked with a large collection of adult, young adult and juvenile fiction and nonfiction books, making the library a center for knowledge and education.
All of it is made possible by the staff of volunteers of whom Jett is incredibly proud. From opening and closing the library to helping patrons find books, the volunteers do it all. Without their help, Jett wouldn't be where she is today.
“Our youngest volunteer is 17 and our oldest is in her 80s,” Jett said. “Most importantly, they’re all very friendly and they are the people who are the face of the library.”
As summer fades into fall, she is hopeful more residents will want to volunteer. Offering a very flexible schedule and fun atmosphere, she said the ideal candidate should love people and books.
“It’s twofold — the future is expansion. The future is offering more services, offering more activities, expanding out programs. But it all hinges on volunteers.”
Jett said she is encouraged by the future. She plans to work on applying for grants that will help with the building's infrastructure. The facility, constructed in 1833, needs assistance with building maintenance — everything from painting to improving the HVAC system.
The library recently received a $20,000 grant from the American Library Association to improve accessibility. Soon, it will have a concrete parking pad, with a designated handicap parking spot. Another addition will include an automatic door, which she said will be beneficial to all, including those who leave with a handful of books.
The final step in the process will be to update the circulation desk.
Lindert recalled a question their past president once asked: What would a community like Strasburg look like without a library?
“That does not mean that in Shenandoah County you wouldn’t have library services, but you would have to go to the next closest one,” Lindert said.
But for some residents, traveling to another library simply isn't possible.
“And certain people wouldn’t be able to get to those because they walk and don’t have access to long distance transportation, or they might not be comfortable getting on ShenGo, because of mobility issues,” Jett said.
Without the library, Jett said it’s unclear where residents would go to ask a question, use a computer or learn how to use a tablet. Noting that not all families can afford new or used books, she worries about future generations and literacy. As a lifelong reader, Jett knows the importance of reading at an early age.
On a personal note, Lindert said she probably wouldn’t have moved to Strasburg if it didn’t have a library.
“It’s one of those things that really adds to the attractiveness of a community. Not everything feels the same way I do," Lindert said. "When I move somewhere, I go find my library and get a library card.”
The Strasburg Community Library is open Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and closed Sunday.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.