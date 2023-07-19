After years of limbo for the wastewater system at Linville-Edom Elementary School, the school’s new sewer treatment center now has an estimated completion date of Dec. 1.
At the July 10 school board meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve a bid from G.B. Foltz Contracting, Inc., from Mt. Jackson, Virginia. The total cost of the contract for the new sewer treatment system is $838,139.44.
Steve Reid, the director of maintenance at RCPS, presented the bid recommendation at the board meeting. Reid said the school system received only one bid from one firm — other firms didn’t apply because they were too busy.
Issues with the sewer system at the elementary school have been ongoing due to the existing sewer system failing three or four years ago.
“The ground, the drain field was not taking the water away. It was rising to the top of the surface, and we had to stop using that drain field,” Reid said.
At that point, the school system tried several different systems, Reid explained, which were all eliminated. The school system looked at a clean discharge system but ran into issues with nutrient credits, which represent reductions in certain nutrients like nitrate in the soil that can lead to pollution.
Ultimately, the Harrisonburg Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority sold the school system the credits it needed to move forward with designing the new discharge system.
The contract approved at the board meeting will install a sewer treatment system at the school, which will treat the wastewater, removing solids and using different scrubbers and filters, then discharge the clean water into a nearby stream. The project is estimated to be finished by Dec. 1 of this year.
“It's a safe system. It's going to be monitored by the Virginia Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Quality, and we're not endangering any streams with our discharge,” Reid said.
The sewer treatment system will require daily monitoring and maintenance, which will be contracted out. Reid said at the school board meeting that the sewer system is equipped for a larger capacity than what the school’s capacity is right now.
Reid said the system will continue under a Department of Environmental Quality permit and will submit monthly reports on the water being discharged.
