Many longtime Harrisonburg residents and fans have been disappointed at breakfast and lunch by the closure of longtime favorite, The Little Grill Collective.
A sign posted on the restaurant’s door in September informed passers-by that the restaurant was closed indefinitely.
Employee owners did not respond to multiple requests by the Daily News-Record to comment on the closure in September and October.
Former longtime owner Ron Copeland of Harrisonburg and his wife, Melanie Copeland, have repurchased the business from the employee-owners, according to a Wednesday press release from the Copeland family.
According to the press release, Ron Copeland first bought The Little Grill in 1992 and married Melanie in 1994. The release said that the Copelands owned and operated the restaurant until 2003 when they re-imagined The Little Grill as a worker-owned collective and sold the restaurant to a group of ten employees.
In the new ownership structure, Melanie Copeland remained on staff as a worker-owner until 2006, and Ron Copeland was a worker-owner until 2008, the release said.
After the restaurant shut its doors, fans of The Little Grill throughout the decades took to social media, posting memories and offering help.
Before it closed in September, the restaurant was open Tuesday through Sunday for breakfast and lunch and seated 49 people, according to its website.
The restaurant’s menu featured omelets, burritos, chili, and special plates often named after patrons of The Little Grill, like the Seasonal Beth’s Favorite, the Dooley, and the Lambert’s Platter. The menu also featured vegetarian and vegan-friendly items and pancakes, like the “Blue Monkey” pancake, made with bananas and blueberries.
Menu items were made with products from several local vendors listed on a chalkboard near the entrance.
According to the Wednesday release, the Copelands signed a lease with the building’s owner and bought the business’s name and assets from The Little Grill Collective.
Copeland said that the restaurant is slated to reopen as The Little Grill this spring. According to the release, there has been a restaurant called The Little Grill in the same location since 1940.
An exact date for reopening is not set, Copeland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.