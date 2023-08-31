More than 25 local businesses were added to a list of gold certified employers this year by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Living Wage Campaign.

The program has grown from just six employees when it began in 2019. 

It has certified a total 101 employers that are paying their lowest paid employee $13.50 per hour plus healthcare, or $15 or more per hour, according to Ramona Sanders, steering committee member for the campaign. 5,776 employees are the recipients of these living wages, Sanders said in a statement. 

The campaign recognized 91 total employers who earned the gold status, who hire a total of 5,693 employees, according to data from the Living Wage Campaign. Additionally, the campaign recognized four total employers at its silver level, who hire an additional 95 total employees. 

Gold-Certified Level

Company Name, Number of Employees, Date Certified 

A-Able Plumbing, Inc., 23, 10-06-2020

Adagio House, 12, 05-21-2021

Anicira Veterinary Center, 39, 08-26-2021

Appeal Productions, 6, 12-09-2019

Arcoiris Daycare, 1, 06-01-2020

Artisan Packaging, LLC, 140, 10-20-2021

Bank of the James, 6, 02-25-2020

Beck Builders, 3, 10-02-2020

Big Brothers Big Sisters of HR, 8, 01-19-2021

Bike Shenandoah, 1, 02-23-2022

Black Brothers Painting, Inc., 9, 04-23-2021

Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc., 39, 07-15-2021

Blue Stone Hills Dentistry, 9, 02-03-2023

BoBoKo’s Indonesian Café, 5, 01-11-2022

Brain Injury Connections-Shenandoah Valley, 7, 06-20-2022

Bridge of Hope-Harrisonburg-Rockingham, 6, 08-01-2019

Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, 3, 11-10-2021

Cloud9VolP, 9, 01-09-2023

Collegiate Customs LLC, 4, 07-13-2023

Community Mennonite Church, 4, 08-30-2019

Dairymen Specialty Co. Inc., 26, 05-18-2021

Dart Resale & Trade, LLC, 3, 10-01-2021

Engineering Solutions, 13, 03-01-2021

Estland, 7, 06-11-2021

F&M Bank, 209, 10-20-2021

Family Life Resource Center, 12, 09-20-2022

Federal Employment Law Training Group, 6, 01-09-2023

First Bank and Trust Company, 24, 08-30-2019

Frame Factory & Gallery, 3, 05-23-2022

Friendly City Food Cooperative, 44, 10-16-2022

Friendly City Safe Space, 3, 05-01-2023

Gaines Group Architects, 3, 09-08-2020

Gemeinschaft Home, 25, 10-01-2022

Glenn Financial, 2, 07-25-2023

Gray Fox Design Works, 5, 02-05-2021

Great Outdoors Landscaping, 6, 12-30-2020

Green Hill Solar, 3, 10-06-2020

Harrisonburg City Public Schools, 1,100, 10-01-2022

Harrisonburg Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, 12, 10-18-2022

Harrisonburg OBGYN Associates, 37, 06-22-2023

Hburg. Redevelopment & Housing Authority, 26, 03-22-2023

HR Association of Realtors, 2, 07-01-2020

Healthy Community Health Centers, 133, 06-09-2023

Herr & Company, 10, 11-22-2020

Highest Roofing, 9, 09-15-2022

Hollar Chiropractic & Rehab, 6, 01-16-2023

InterChange Group Inc., 311, 03-05-2021

Jackson Hotel Management, 6, 05-18-2021

Lantz Construction Company, 106, 09-21-2021

Local Print House, 4, 07-13-2023

Mather Architects, PC, 3, 11-02-2020

Mercy House, Inc., 26, 04-10-2023

Mint Construction, 8, 01-19-2021

Momentum Earthworks, LLC., 78, 05-18-2021

Monteverde Engineering & Design Studio, PLC, 11, 05-24-2023

Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 14, 02-28-2023

New Bridges Immigrant Resource Center, 5, 12-09-2019

On The Road Collaborative, 30, 09-21-2021

Open Doors, Inc., 13, 02-23-2022

Otterbein United Methodist Church, 6, 01-11-2022

Our Community Place, 13, 05-24-2023

Park View Mennonite Church, 10, 06-21-2023

Pleasant View Inc., 104, 07-25-2023

Ragtime Fabrics, LLC, 9, 08-25-2022

Restore-CVHfH, 4, 08-10-2023

Riner Rentals, 10, 04-05-2021

Riverside Family Support, 8, 06-16-2021

Rocktown Games, 3, 07-01-2022

Roberta Webb Early Education Center, 11, 05-24-2023

SFS Tools & Safety, 40, 08-10-2023

Schrock Financial Inc., 1, 08-11-2022

Second Mountain Farm, 3, 11-02-2021

Sentara RMH Medical Center, 2,328, 05-19-2021

Shalom Mennonite Congregation, 10, 08-31-2022

Shenandoah Bicycle Coalition, 1, 02-23-2023

Sleep On It, 5, 08-15-2023

Speech and Language Center, 24, 03-04-2021

Sustainable Solutions of Virginia, Inc., 12, 10-10-2022

Tare LLC, 3, 08-05-2022

The Collins Center, 14, 08-08-2021

The Frazier Quarry, 57, 05-18-2021

The Little Grill, 20, 05-30-2023

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3, 12-14-2021

Trumbo Electric, Inc., 95, 10-20-2021

United Way of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County, 6, 12-13-2021

Valley Roofing & Exteriors, 51, 02-01-2023

Valley Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine, LLC, 26, 02-27-2023

Venture Builders, Inc., 5, 10-20-2021

Viola Engineering, 16, 09-14-2021

VSTITLE, LLC, 17, 03-03-2023

Wood Grill Buffet, 100, 05-16-2022

2022 SILVER CERTIFIED LEVEL

Company Name, Number of Employees, Date Certified 

Magpie Diner, 44, 12-21-2021

New Creation VA, 9, 08-30-2022

The Arc Harrisonburg-Rockingham, 20, 01-26-2022

withSimplicity, LLC, 10, 03-04-2021

