More than 25 local businesses were added to a list of gold certified employers this year by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Living Wage Campaign.
The program has grown from just six employees when it began in 2019.
It has certified a total 101 employers that are paying their lowest paid employee $13.50 per hour plus healthcare, or $15 or more per hour, according to Ramona Sanders, steering committee member for the campaign. 5,776 employees are the recipients of these living wages, Sanders said in a statement.
The campaign recognized 91 total employers who earned the gold status, who hire a total of 5,693 employees, according to data from the Living Wage Campaign. Additionally, the campaign recognized four total employers at its silver level, who hire an additional 95 total employees.
Gold-Certified Level
Company Name, Number of Employees, Date Certified
A-Able Plumbing, Inc., 23, 10-06-2020
Adagio House, 12, 05-21-2021
Anicira Veterinary Center, 39, 08-26-2021
Appeal Productions, 6, 12-09-2019
Arcoiris Daycare, 1, 06-01-2020
Artisan Packaging, LLC, 140, 10-20-2021
Bank of the James, 6, 02-25-2020
Beck Builders, 3, 10-02-2020
Big Brothers Big Sisters of HR, 8, 01-19-2021
Bike Shenandoah, 1, 02-23-2022
Black Brothers Painting, Inc., 9, 04-23-2021
Blue Ridge Legal Services, Inc., 39, 07-15-2021
Blue Stone Hills Dentistry, 9, 02-03-2023
BoBoKo’s Indonesian Café, 5, 01-11-2022
Brain Injury Connections-Shenandoah Valley, 7, 06-20-2022
Bridge of Hope-Harrisonburg-Rockingham, 6, 08-01-2019
Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, 3, 11-10-2021
Cloud9VolP, 9, 01-09-2023
Collegiate Customs LLC, 4, 07-13-2023
Community Mennonite Church, 4, 08-30-2019
Dairymen Specialty Co. Inc., 26, 05-18-2021
Dart Resale & Trade, LLC, 3, 10-01-2021
Engineering Solutions, 13, 03-01-2021
Estland, 7, 06-11-2021
F&M Bank, 209, 10-20-2021
Family Life Resource Center, 12, 09-20-2022
Federal Employment Law Training Group, 6, 01-09-2023
First Bank and Trust Company, 24, 08-30-2019
Frame Factory & Gallery, 3, 05-23-2022
Friendly City Food Cooperative, 44, 10-16-2022
Friendly City Safe Space, 3, 05-01-2023
Gaines Group Architects, 3, 09-08-2020
Gemeinschaft Home, 25, 10-01-2022
Glenn Financial, 2, 07-25-2023
Gray Fox Design Works, 5, 02-05-2021
Great Outdoors Landscaping, 6, 12-30-2020
Green Hill Solar, 3, 10-06-2020
Harrisonburg City Public Schools, 1,100, 10-01-2022
Harrisonburg Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, 12, 10-18-2022
Harrisonburg OBGYN Associates, 37, 06-22-2023
Hburg. Redevelopment & Housing Authority, 26, 03-22-2023
HR Association of Realtors, 2, 07-01-2020
Healthy Community Health Centers, 133, 06-09-2023
Herr & Company, 10, 11-22-2020
Highest Roofing, 9, 09-15-2022
Hollar Chiropractic & Rehab, 6, 01-16-2023
InterChange Group Inc., 311, 03-05-2021
Jackson Hotel Management, 6, 05-18-2021
Lantz Construction Company, 106, 09-21-2021
Local Print House, 4, 07-13-2023
Mather Architects, PC, 3, 11-02-2020
Mercy House, Inc., 26, 04-10-2023
Mint Construction, 8, 01-19-2021
Momentum Earthworks, LLC., 78, 05-18-2021
Monteverde Engineering & Design Studio, PLC, 11, 05-24-2023
Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 14, 02-28-2023
New Bridges Immigrant Resource Center, 5, 12-09-2019
On The Road Collaborative, 30, 09-21-2021
Open Doors, Inc., 13, 02-23-2022
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 6, 01-11-2022
Our Community Place, 13, 05-24-2023
Park View Mennonite Church, 10, 06-21-2023
Pleasant View Inc., 104, 07-25-2023
Ragtime Fabrics, LLC, 9, 08-25-2022
Restore-CVHfH, 4, 08-10-2023
Riner Rentals, 10, 04-05-2021
Riverside Family Support, 8, 06-16-2021
Rocktown Games, 3, 07-01-2022
Roberta Webb Early Education Center, 11, 05-24-2023
SFS Tools & Safety, 40, 08-10-2023
Schrock Financial Inc., 1, 08-11-2022
Second Mountain Farm, 3, 11-02-2021
Sentara RMH Medical Center, 2,328, 05-19-2021
Shalom Mennonite Congregation, 10, 08-31-2022
Shenandoah Bicycle Coalition, 1, 02-23-2023
Sleep On It, 5, 08-15-2023
Speech and Language Center, 24, 03-04-2021
Sustainable Solutions of Virginia, Inc., 12, 10-10-2022
Tare LLC, 3, 08-05-2022
The Collins Center, 14, 08-08-2021
The Frazier Quarry, 57, 05-18-2021
The Little Grill, 20, 05-30-2023
Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3, 12-14-2021
Trumbo Electric, Inc., 95, 10-20-2021
United Way of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County, 6, 12-13-2021
Valley Roofing & Exteriors, 51, 02-01-2023
Valley Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine, LLC, 26, 02-27-2023
Venture Builders, Inc., 5, 10-20-2021
Viola Engineering, 16, 09-14-2021
VSTITLE, LLC, 17, 03-03-2023
Wood Grill Buffet, 100, 05-16-2022
2022 SILVER CERTIFIED LEVEL
Company Name, Number of Employees, Date Certified
Magpie Diner, 44, 12-21-2021
New Creation VA, 9, 08-30-2022
The Arc Harrisonburg-Rockingham, 20, 01-26-2022
withSimplicity, LLC, 10, 03-04-2021
