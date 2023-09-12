Chronic absenteeism rates are improving, for the most part, in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Public Schools but still remain higher than pre-pandemic numbers, according to data from the Virginia Department of Education.
According to the VDOE, a student is counted as chronically absent if they miss more than 10% or more of the school year, regardless of reason — around 18 days, based on a 180-day school year.
Absences have impacted schools across the country ever since the pandemic. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in the 2021-22 school year, over 70% of schools reported increased student absenteeism due to the pandemic.
Absenteeism can predict dropout rates and may prevent children from reaching milestones like reading at grade level, according to the NCES.
City absenteeism rates
HCPS Chief Academic Officer Joy Blosser said in the fall of 2022, the pandemic continued to take a toll on the school division’s attendance rates. The district collaborated with the VDH for health protocols but ended up shifting to a 24-hour fever-free illness protocol, which aligned with their guidelines prior to the pandemic.
“However, we had been saying, ‘If you're sick, stay at home’ for more than a year,” Blosser said in an email. “Despite our efforts to communicate the changes, parents continued to keep their children at home. Overall, we experienced stronger data in the second semester, with noted improvements warranted.”
HCPS almost improved its chronic absenteeism rates across the board, with only one school, Thomas Harrison Middle, increasing by less than 1%. Stone Spring Elementary had the most improvement, cutting the percentage of chronically absent students roughly in half, from around 38% to almost 20%.
Despite the jump in 2021-2022, Skyline Middle has gotten the closest to pre-pandemic rates, with 13.74% of students being chronically absent in 2018-19 compared to 14.83% in 2022-23.
County increases in absenteeism
Elkton Elementary, which had an almost 2% absentee rate prior to the pandemic, saw its chronic absenteeism rates double between 2021-22 to 2022-23. The elementary school had the lowest rate in RCPS for the 2021-22 school year, with under 7% of students being chronically absent, before it increased to 15% the following year.
Lacey Spring Elementary and Linville-Edom Elementary also saw large increases in the number of chronically absent students in the 2022-23 school year.
County ecreases in absenteeism
Most schools in Rockingham County also saw an improvement from 2021-22 to 2022-23, with 20 out of 23 schools seeing improved absenteeism rates.
McGaheysville Elementary just barely improved its rates, moving from 18.27% to 18.26% over the last two years.
Fulks Run Elementary saw the biggest improvement, with the rate decreasing from less than 30% to around 15%.
Marcy Williams, the RCPS supervisor of truancy and school attendance, also said encouraging students to stay home when sick with or exposed to COVID-19 contributed to the high absentee rates. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shifting its guidelines and the school division following suit, Williams said she’s hopeful the rates will improve.
Along with changing protocols for COVID-19, Williams and Blosser said the school divisions are making efforts to improve attendance for students. Williams said elementary schools are recognizing students with good attendance and are instilling the importance of attendance for high school and middle school students.
“I'm seeing in the community and in the area that we have more people back to work,” Williams said. “There's just a whole initiative in our community that it's a return to normal, and so I think students will follow suit.”
Communication, Williams said, is important to notify families about the importance of attendance to improve chronic absenteeism rates. The school division also created Williams’ position, focused solely on attendance, for the 2023-24 school year. Williams said the responsibilities for the position used to be included in a different position.
“It will help me to get to know the families better, will help me to work with the schools to build initiatives to get students more excited about coming to school,” Williams said.
Blosser said during the summer, HCPS prioritized proactive approaches to attendance. HCPS has attendance support liaisons that support school-based attendance teams to identify barriers to attendance and provide resources, Blosser said in an email. The liaisons also provided division-level training for administrators and support staff to monitor daily attendance.
Outreach to families, Blosser said, is another aspect to communicate the importance of good attendance.
“We will continue to review our processes and analyze our data to make improvements,” Blosser said. “This is a collaborative partnership with families that will require commitment from all parties.”
Gov. Glenn Youngkin also recently introduced an ALL IN VA plan to address learning loss, including chronic absenteeism. Moving forward, Williams said RCPS was optimistic about improving attendance rates.
“We're feeling very positive about the response that we're getting from people's awareness that chronic absenteeism had gone up and that we're all going to work together to improve that,” Williams said.
