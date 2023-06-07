Gaines Group Architects, a design firm in Charlottesville and Harrisonburg relocated and expanded its headquarters into the historic Chesapeake Western Railroad Depot over the weekend.
The architecture firm was founded in Charlottesville 37 years ago, and the firm has taken on projects across Virginia. The new headquarters accompanied an expansion of the Gaines Group’s offices within the Chesapeake Western Railway Depot to account for growth within the architecture firm. The over 100-year-old Railroad Depot formerly served as the second passenger station in Harrisonburg and was built in 1913.
Charles Hendricks, the sustainability and marking director and the business manager, is taking over running the business from Raymond Gaines after the business has been in Harrisonburg for nearly 15 years.
Hendricks said the firm decided to relocate its headquarters because of the expansions within the firm’s team. He said the firm has added six new firms this year and elevated new partners in January. Hendricks said the relocation and expansion will help the Gaines Group better serve the community.
Gaines Group works pro-bono to help clients get started on buildings they need. Hendricks said they've worked with places like the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center and Habitat for Humanity.
“This growth and the resilience that this creates just allows us to continue to serve the community,” Hendricks said. “The difference in the way that we do business is our mission statement. Through design, we can build a better community for all. So the better that our businesses, the more that we grow, the more that we can do good in our community.”
