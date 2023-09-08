WINCHESTER — One Winchester-area artist saw the flames destroying Maui on Aug. 8 and decided to put her paintbrush to work to help those dealing with the devastation.
E. Farewell, also known as Emily Farewell, donated 100% of her profits to the people of Lahaina and Maui for two weeks after the fires. She will continue to contribute 25% of every sale to families in need there through the end of 2023.
The death toll currently stands at 115 people, according to authorities.
The flames left ruin in their wake, burning down businesses, homes, schools, places of worship. One of those businesses, the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, housed some of Farewell’s artwork.
A painter and photographer, Farewell started her art career while living in Maui. She moved there in 2017 when she went to visit a friend and decided to stay. Anyone who has visited Maui might have encountered her in the historic city of Lahaina where she sold her art for a couple of years on Front Street, right behind the Pioneer Inn. By the time she moved to Frederick County recently, 18 shops on Maui and one on Oahu were carrying her work.
She laments that Lahaina was hard hit by the wildfire. “Lots of history was lost. It was the capital of Hawaii [from 1820-1845],” she says. About 80% of it was destroyed by the wildfire.
Much of the artwork Farewell created during the five years she lived in Maui focused on landscapes, flora and nature. She uses watercolor, charcoal, acrylics and oil paints to create. She also is a photographer. Her work is bold and colorful. Some is realistic. Some is “surreal — creepy and cool,” according to her. Some of the artwork she created in Hawaii serves as a reminder of “what was” before the fire.
When she announced on her Etsy shop (etsy.com/shop/Efarewellartistics) that she was donating 100% of her sales to families who needed help in Maui, people jumped at the chance to purchase her creations. She sold about 200 pieces during the two-week period. So, far she has raised about $2,000. With her connections to local Maui residents, she is able to get the money into the hands of families who need help.
“For this, the majority of sales have been Maui-themed pieces. Hawaiian pieces,” but, she notes, that 25% of all sales will continue to help those affected by the fire. “A lot of people who buy have been to Maui and want to keep a piece of history for themselves,” Farewell says.
Some art lovers might be intrigued by her newest work. Since moving to Cross Junction in the county, Farewell’s style has shifted. Her most recent creations reflect the landscape and nature found here in the Shenandoah Valley. From cardinals and sunsets to mountains and apple blossoms, patrons can find pieces that represent this area in her collection.
“I have many different styles,” Farewell says. “I don’t stick to any one thing. The variety might initiate someone buying a piece.”
Farewell sells paintings, prints, cards, photos and stickers.
“Stickers” are just that — colorful works of art reproduced on a vinyl sticker that can be applied to virtually anything. “Like a piece of artwork, you can put a sticker anywhere — a laptop, car, water bottle, on your tools. It brings life and color to everything around you,” she says.
In this case, the purchase of stickers and other artwork can help bring life and color back to people who have lost a lot. Farewell says the people she knows in Maui are generally OK.
“They are going through healing. Everything is gone. People died there. It’s a really rough go.” She adds, “It is a very tight-knit community. The fire didn’t just affect one family. It affects everyone. But there is something called the ‘Aloha Spirit.’ It means love for each other. And people there have that.”
You can check out E. Farewell Artistic’s at the Etsy shop or visit efarewellartistics.com to learn more about the artist and see her artwork. You can reach her by emailing efarewellartistics@gmail.com. Or, share a little “Aloha Spirit” by visiting her booth at the free ShenArts Fest 2023 this weekend on Winchester’s Loudoun Street Mall. She’ll be among the artists sharing their creativity with the community this weekend.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
