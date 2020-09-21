The Harrisonburg CARES Fund began accepting grant applications from nonprofits on Thursday, according to a press release.
The deadline for the first applications is Thursday at 5 p.m. and Oct. 15 is the last day to submit a grant application.
Nonprofits that focus on food, utilities and child care that are based or serve within the city can apply.
The applications will be reviewed by staff of the The Community Foundation and the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham on Sep. 28 and Oct. 19 if necessary.
The grant application form can be found at https://www.tcfhr.org/harrisonburg-cares-fund/ and can be submitted to ann@tcfhr.org.
The program was founded with $250,000 of money the city received from the CARES Act, according to the release.
— Staff Reports
