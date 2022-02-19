The oldest document in the Rockingham County Circuit Court is written on vellum.
On the paper made of animal skin, the land grant from the 1730’s was written during the reign of King George II. It allowed colonists to settle land in Virginia.
Though not quite as old as this one, the Rockingham County Circuit Court contains tens of thousands of historic records from the 1780’s through the Prohibition Era.
For many decades, it wasn’t known what records the historic archive contained.
But beginning in 2017, a partnership between the circuit court and James Madison University has made over 20,000 pages of these historic court documents available in an interactive digital archive.
When Chaz Haywood was sworn in as clerk of court in 2008, he was interested in the historic documents, which the court is required to keep forever, but not required to keep organized.
Most of the archival records were packed away in boxes, rolled up and tied with twine and even stuffed into drawers in an upstairs space in the court.
As the keeper of documents, Haywood wanted to find a way to organize the historic archive, separate from the modern court records, and share it with the public.
“Courthouses are hidden treasure troves of Virginia history,” Haywood said. “I got to dig in and figure out what do we have and figure out how do we present it to the public."
Over time, he worked with volunteers to organize the physical archive.
Revealed was a vast archive including draft books from the Spanish-American War and World War I and even some very fragile, damaged deed books from the burning of the Shenandoah Valley during the Civil War.
Local history says Mary Keezell saved the documents that are on record from being destroyed by Union soldiers, who targeted courthouse records to create chaos surrounding property ownership. The Union soldiers never burned the Rockingham County courthouse, but they reached some documents that had been moved to Grottoes.
The archive also contains large, leather-bound books of detailed records of court proceedings that stretch through Prohibition and the seizure of private land for the creation of the Shenandoah National Park in 1930. The cases stretched through the decade.
It was with the records surrounding the Shenandoah National Park and the families affected that the digital repository got underway.
“Histories Along the Blue Ridge,” created in 2017, is an ongoing digital archiving project started by the James Madison University history department and JMU Libraries to help preserve and increase access to these documents.
“These records are really about [the families who were affected]. It’s their family, it’s their names. It’s letters from their kin,” Haywood said.
It began with a former JMU graduate student who used court records to tell stories of families whose land was seized for the creation of the Shenandoah National Park.
“Those families, generation-wise even today, there’s still lack of trust of your government because this is their grandparents,” Haywood said. “So, we had those original court cases here. This is the first court where those cases were heard.”
Vastly different narratives emerged, with some families eager to leave the mountain for a better life while others were described as being dragged from their homes. The project ended with a presentation to living family members of these cases that was held at the Massanutten Regional Library.
“It was one of the most emotional academic unveilings I have ever been to,” said Kevin Borg, professor of history at JMU.
Since that project, graduate students from JMU’s history department have returned to the courthouse each year under the guidance of Borg. The students chose a research topic based on the available records.
Since 2017, they have worked with voter registration books, handwritten voter registrations for “the free Negro,” large ledgers filled with Overseers of the Poor records and school commissioner records.
Using an archival scanner, the students digitize the historic documents, turning them into pictures that are viewable online. They manually scan pages of documents, collect the pages into PDF “sets” and aggregate data and write a description about the document.
While the students are building a digital collection, they use the materials to research historical questions that often inform their thesis work.
Using OMEKA, an archive hosting software, Kevin Hegg, director of digital projects for JMU Libraries, collects the metadata on the documents which makes the digital collection easier to navigate and use at the web link omeka.jmu.edu.erp.
Over time, the students have built a database of all kinds of records from the Rockingham County Circuit Court, along with some documents from the Madison County and Rappahannock County courts.
The digital archive currently contains 2,213 different files along with their descriptions. Some of the files, saved on the archive in a PDF format, have over 100 pages, which each took an individual scan.
As of the fall 2021, it has 17 collections, each with a set of documents related to different historical topics. It contains between 20,000 and 25,000 pages of digitized court records, according to Borg.
The database is available to anyone for free on a website that’s hosted by JMU Libraries. Viewing modern court records usually comes with a fee. The web format is accessible to historians working anywhere. The website can be browsed by collection, but it also contains a keyword search bar, which can be used to easily search through the entire archive.
Kayla Heslin, an archivist who earned an MA in Public History at JMU, looked at the Overseers of the Poor records from the Rockingham County Circuit Court to explore racial inequities.
“I really wasn’t aware of the wealth of knowledge that existed within the local circuit courts,” Heslin said. “Being able to actually go in and get my hands on these minute books and create some sort of arrangement and organization for others to use them was really an eye-opening experience.”
Borg helped organize different presentations that connect the students’ work to the community. Heslin’s project, which added a vast number of names to the digital record, was presented in the genealogy lab at Rocktown History in Dayton. Other collaborations have emerged with the Northeast Neighborhood Association and the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project.
Now that more is known about the documents, Haywood said it's important the community knows they’re available.
A party trick of sorts, Haywood inveighs everyone in the community to do a keyword search of their relatives. The search often reveals colorful descriptions of appearances and detailed accounts of proceedings in court.
Haywood said his in-laws learned their relative, Minnie Marshall, who lived on a farm with a lot of fruit trees, received a summons for dumping spirits. From the information they had, the family gathered that Marshall had been producing moonshine during the Prohibition Era, which surprised and delighted them.
“Let’s tell the story,” Haywood said. “As a clerk of court, I’m a keeper of records. So I can, all day long, say look folks, we have lots of papers. [But instead] I need to think about how do I present it to you so you can find what you’re looking for.”
Haywood himself, who grew up in the western U.S., was surprised by what he found in the digital archive.
A cousin told him to do a keyword search of a great-grandmother.
When Haywood searched the name, he learned his relatives had migrated from the Shenandoah Valley several generations back.
“That was a pretty powerful moment. I am not just this kid from Idaho, this is me. I’m Virginian because this grandparent was here,” Haywood said. “[The Shenandoah Valley] had a huge confluence of individuals before they headed west.”
Haywood said his goal is to have 80% of the physical archive converted to the repository. Some documents have to be kept, but they wouldn’t be much use to researchers. Those pages of numbers won’t be digitized, but they’ll remain in the physical archive.
“My goal isn’t to be the first one to have everything done,” Haywood said. “My goal is to be one of the offices that people know what we have and why we have it.”
Haywood said not every circuit court would have the time or resources to code and scan documents. He said the partnership with interns from JMU made it possible.
Borg said he hopes more circuit courts will think about creative ways to present their archival records.
“I don’t know of any other county clerks that do this,” Borg said.
As more documents go into the digital archive, it will be easier for historians and genealogists to use the site for research.
Heslin, who now works as the digital collections coordinator within the University of Pittsburgh library system, said having more records to draw from is the difference in doing good historical work.
Not just crafting a narrative, Heslin drew not only from records she found in the courthouse, but also from census data and other primary and secondary sources.
“We try as best as we can as historians and archivists never to craft a narrative,” Heslin said. “We try to follow the data and use what that data says to inform our description of what happened. We will never know if [our description] is completely accurate. We were not there.”
Heslin affirmed the court records add an invaluable element to historical work.
“Being able to know more about their lives and understand a little bit of their story requires that you dig a little deeper and look at different [sources], like census data,” she said. “You have to immerse yourself in this research and find [as many different] sources as you can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.