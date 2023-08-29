PORT REPUBLIC — For the first time in her seven-year career, Sydney Haney — a young conservation photographer from Elkton — has had the opportunity to showcase a few of her favorite works with a formal exhibition as this month's featured artist in the loft at Mill Creek Country Store.
Haney attributes her interest in photography to her technology teacher at Elkton Middle School — who graciously allowed her to borrow a camera to take home during holiday break, she recounted. Haney shot all weekend long and was hooked then and there on the idea of exploring the world through a lens. Soon after, Haney remembered receiving a camera of her very own as a gift from her folks and her skill and style has developed from that point forward, using the natural landscape of her home as her playing field.
"Photographing plants and animals in the Shenandoah National Park and George Washington National Forest served as a catalyst for my interest in nature and conservation," Haney remarked.
One experience that stood out as a milestone in her photography journey took place during the summer of 2019 when she was granted a free scholarship to the North American Nature Photographer's week long summit held at Great Smokey Mountains National Park. Haney admitted that she had found out about the event — led by professional photographers and lifelong naturalists — by chance and sent in her application and sample photos thinking it was a "long shot." Nevertheless, she was accepted and attributes her summit experience to further inspiring her to pursue conservation photography.
"This is my way of bringing the things I love so much to other people," Haney said, "and photography allows me to say to them 'here's what's in your woods' [without saying a word at all]."
Haney is currently a wildlife conservation senior studying at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg in addition to being a member of NANP's conservation committee as a contributing artist of endangered species photographs. Before jumping into college, however, Haney took a gap year to serve with AmeriCorps where she worked on a crew conducting prescribed burn operations near Vicksburg, Mississippi — an opportunity that she first learned about while serving in the Youth Conservation Corps crew in high school.
While visiting home on break, Haney and her mom stopped into the Mill Creek Country Store, and that's when they learned about the monthly rotating art gallery. Haney's mom inquired about it at the front desk, and before she knew it, she was signed up on the spot, she said. By the end of July, she was hanging up a selection of more than a dozen framed fine art prints.
On one wall hangs an image that shows a tiny bird sitting on the last limb of a bare evergreen tree against a white background.
"[In this image], a lone dark-eyed Junco rests on one of the few remaining limbs of a ghost tree at Clingman's Dome in the Great Smoky Mountains," Haney said. "These ghost trees — Fraser Firs that have fallen victim to a tiny, invasive insect known as the Balsam Woolly Adelgid — are a haunting visual reminder of the mass die-off of these precious high elevation trees, but the songbird makes use of its perch as fog creeps slowly up the mountain."
Another is of a dark landscape illuminated by four streaks of vibrant, purple lightening that Haney titled "Shenandoah Storm."
"As a wildly electrical storm rolled overhead on a summer night," Haney recalled, "I grabbed my camera and tripod and waited for the perfect moment. While using a long exposure method to increase my chances of a successful capture, it happened — one, two, three, four bolts of lightening. I jumped with excitement when I realized that I got them all in the photo."
Haney explained that she'll shoot just about anything nature-related on her Fujifilm XT2 outfitted with a macro lens, but some of her favorite images over the years have been of native salamander species. She revealed that she's been working on a long-term project that focuses on finding, photographing and compiling images of Virginia's endemic and endangered species — such as the Dixie Caverns salamander — into a book that she hopes to publish by the time she's 25.
"I want to reach the public [through my photography] to help tell the story of the creatures and influence how much development is happening [to those creature's habitat]," Haney said. "We hold so much power over the land that we walk on."
Her nature-centric, detailed photographs will only be on display for a few more days, but a gallery of Haney's latest work can be found anytime online at sydneyhaneyphotography.godaddysites.com.
