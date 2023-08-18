Harrisonburg-based mental health and recovery nonprofit Gemeinschaft Home recognized Aaron Cook, a local defense attorney, as its Change Agent of the Year on Aug. 1, according to a press release.
"We are thrilled to honor Aaron Cook as the Change Agent of the Year," said Sharon McAvoy, executive director of Gemeinschaft Home, in the release. "His unwavering commitment to social and restorative justice has positively impacted our community and inspires others to join the movement. Aaron's dedication and tireless efforts exemplify the values we hold dear at Gemeinschaft Home."
The award will be presented to Cook at the nonprofit’s inaugural Agency of Change Event on Sept. 22, according to the release. The event will be a gala that will also act as a fundraiser for Gemeinschaft Home. The event will feature a live auction, a performance by magician Christophe Fox, and gourmet dining.
"I am deeply honored to receive the Change Agent of the Year Award," said Cook in the release. "This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of the community and the incredible work done by Gemeinschaft Home. It is my privilege to be part of a movement that promotes social and restorative justice, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the positive transformation of lives."
