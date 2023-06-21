Local Dinner Theatre Addresses Farm Safety Topics

TIMBERVILLE — While warm evening light faded away from the Valley below rows of apple trees, more than 15 area farmers gathered inside the greenhouse at Showalter's Orchard to share a meal and watch a short performance that would lead them to a discussion about safety on the farm.
The third edition of farmer's dinner theatre took place on the evening of Thursday, June 15. Attendees — who represented different parts of the Shenandoah Valley farming community — enjoyed food catered by Fat Boyz BBQ and More and viewed several skits acted out by Broadway FFA chapter members and its advisor.
The event was free of charge and — unbeknownst to many of the attendees before they arrived — the main focus of the evening was to discuss farm safety practices.
"The farmer's dinner theatre is sort of a novel approach to farm safety and wellbeing," said Jeremy Daubert, "and that covers a wide range of things."
Daubert — who works as an agent for the Rockingham County extension office — partnered with Michelle Seekford and Tammy Kiser from Valley Urgent Care to lead each of the events thus far. The concept of a farmer's dinner theatre was developed in Kentucky and is currently the only dinner theatre of this kind being offered in the Valley.
"We're excited to bring it out here, and hopefully we can have some good conversations," Daubert stated.
Each of the three skits were based on a different conversation between farmers — first the seasoned farmers and then ones who were just starting out.
In casual speaking, each of the characters mentioned countless examples of safety hazards that they encountered on a daily basis. While the stories and the characters were fictional, their conversations could have taken place at any dining room table or farmers convention hall in America today.
After each skit was finished, Seekford and Kiser led the real farmers in the room in discussion about how their experiences compared to those of the fictional characters.
"Is there anything in this play that reminds you of yourself?" Seekford asked.
One gentleman wearing a brightly colored plaid shirt shared about his experience as a farm EMS responder and revealed that not every farmer walks away from an accident alive. Accidents happen much faster than the time it takes to prevent them from happening in the first place, he said. He himself experienced a heart attack and said that it was "the best thing that ever happened" to him because it forced him to slow down and make his mental and physical health a priority.
Several of the takeaways and tips for ensuring a safe summer on the farm included:
- Keep a close eye on children — especially since school is out for vacation and smaller hands are helping on the farm more frequently
- Stay hydrated
- Take the time to buckle that seat belt
- Get enough sleep — enough means more than four to five hours a night
- Set up a call-in system with family members
- Consider hiring younger help to ease the workload
- Wear proper protective clothing
- Plan ahead — not only to prevent rushing through daily tasks, but also have an emergency plan in case something serious ever were to happen on the farm
- Take care of your neighbors
- Make time to get away from the farm
One of the most valuable assets on a farm is the operator. While safety is often an uncomfortable topic to sit down and discuss, the dinner theatre reinforced the idea that just talking about it with others is a step in securing the longevity of the farmer and therefore the farm. Stress will never disappear, but it can be managed and it is up to the farmer and their family to do so.
"If we prevent one workplace fatality, then my job is done," expressed Seekford.
The dinner theatre also introduced another resource from Virginia Tech and the Virginia Cooperative Extension office called AgrAbility. The AgrAbility program assists farmers, farmworkers and their families who identify with illness, injury or disability. It promotes safety, wellness and accessibility on the farm through education, rehabilitative services and assistive technology.
For more information about the AgrAbility safety initiative visit its website online at https://agrability.alce.vt.edu/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.