Disability services nonprofit The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham has doubled the number of clients served since last July.
Arc HR provides transportation and community activities to engage and empower individuals with disabilities through a large team of direct support professionals, or DSPs.
"We are exceedingly grateful to have survived the pandemic," said Penny Fong, Arc HR director of support services, in a statement. "We have been able to continue to provide ... community engagement services available for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County."
The Virginia General Assembly’s decision to increase Medicaid waiver rates allowed Arc HR to increase its hourly starting wage from $12 to $15 per hour, according to Arc HR Executive Director Heather Denman. The wage increase allowed it to hire and retain more support staff to meet high demand for services.
In July, 2022 Arc HR was serving 30 individuals, according to Denman. Because the Medicaid waiver rate increases allowed Arc HR to raise starting wages, the nonprofit doubled its support staff, Denman said. This, in turn, allowed it to serve 30 more individuals, doubling its number of clients. Denman also mentioned, however, that there are 220 individuals still awaiting approval for support services.
“I am thrilled to have a rewarding job and to make meaningful connections with the individuals I serve,” said Liza Porter, a DSP who started with Arc HR six weeks ago, in a statement. “The relationships and seeing them become more independent give me a real sense of purpose especially in the volunteer work we do as community engagement teams.”
Arc HR has been in the community for decades and has gone through many changes. Becky Wiggins, a DSP, just celebrated her 35th year with Arc HR.
“I came here in 1988 and it was a small workshop, and everyone was confined to one area,” Wiggins said in a statement. “The Arc has blossomed out in so many ways, of getting our individuals out in the community and getting them jobs, meeting new people in their lives, seeing them smile, and feeling good about themselves makes my heart full of love and happiness!”
Arc HR has also recently received several grants to improve different aspects of its services. On July 10, it was awarded the Sentara Cares grant from Sentara Health to improve clients’ access to health benefits. Arc HR also received a Community Development Block Grant to assist with rising transportation costs.
“Further growth will be dependent on our ability to provide daily transportation and hire and retain qualified direct support professionals,” Denman added. “For this, we need the continued generosity and support of our funders and community."
