Local disability services nonprofit The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham kicked off its food drive at the Walmart on Burgess Road on Wednesday. The nonprofit is accepting donations of nonperishable food as well as monetary donations.
The effort is part of the nonprofit’s year-long Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service project, which has worked to promote volunteerism among individuals served by The Arc, according to Heather Denman, the nonprofit’s executive director.
Denman also explained on how this program differed from previous food drives The Arc participated in previously.
“One of the big issues with middle school students, not an issue for elementary school students, is the stigma attached to receiving charitable giving,” Denman said. “And so, in the elementary schools, every kid that needs to take it home on the weekend ends up with a backpack full of food that they take home on the school bus. Whereas for middle school students, that was mortifying. There’s that stigma associated with it. So, we stepped up to provide delivery service for those backpacks.”
Denman also explained that the rising price of groceries was one of the main reasons for starting this new program.
Charita Deaza, The Arc event coordinator, provided insight on the specifics of the program and The Arc’s partnership with Thomas Harrison Middle School and Skyline Middle School.
“All of the donations that we have here go to the two middle schools because they have food pantries,” explained Deaza. “The food goes home with the children so they will have meals throughout the week. It’s a great program because, for a lot of children, the only meal they may get is at school.”
Deaza also mentioned that, on Wednesday, one donor provided what she estimated to be almost $1,000 of food to the drive.
Angelo Jacobs, a direct support professional with The Arc, was at the Walmart on Burgess Road gathering donations on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. With him Thursday were two volunteers who receive services from The Arc, Matt Dungan and Cliff Slabaugh.
“To be able to help somebody else, that’s just wonderful,” said Jacobs.
Denman also explained that, while The Arc has worked with food drives before by providing distribution support, this was their first time acquiring donations as well as distributing them.
The drive started with a partnership between The Arc and Skyline Middle School and Thomas Harrison Middle School. Tamara Grant was a leading force behind the partnership.
Grant said she initially connected with Brian Bosley, a member of the Harrisonburg Rockingham Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class, at a meeting of the Kiwanis Club, where she spoke about the backpack programs in Harrisonburg City Public Schools. Grant said that Bosley relayed information about THMS needing a food pantry to the Chamber Leadership Class, and connections fell into place from there.
Tom Scanlan, a Rockingham County resident for 44 years, donated several items to the food drive late Thursday morning, including cereal, sugar, pancake mix, syrup and canned goods.
“When you have so much, you should help out those who don’t,” Scanlan said.
The food drive will last through Sunday. The Arc’s representatives will be accepting donations of food and hygiene products from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lists of suggested donation items will be available.
For more information, visit https://thearcofhr.org/.
