In recognition of Earth Month and in honor of the late Jo Anne St. Clair, Climate Action Alliance of the Valley and the JMU Environmental Management Club — among other groups — will host a free screening of the anime film titled "Princess Mononoke" Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
The film will be shown inside JMU's Memorial Hall Auditorium located on South High Street in Harrisonburg.
Cathy Strickler started CAAV 15 years ago after volunteering with a hurricane disaster relief team. She saw firsthand how climate change negatively impacts communities through destructive natural disasters and has been on a mission to inspire young people to take action against climate change in the future.
"Hope," Strickler remarked, "depends on being active. This film shows a lot of action."
Princess Mononoke is based on a Japanese myth that originated nearly 500 years ago that accentuates the strength and perseverance needed for survival and its alignment with the beauty of the earth. The film is rated PG-13 and was created by Hayao Miyazake of Studio Ghibli. MovieWeb has rated this film the fourth best climate change film, calling it “a brilliant animated film… visually stunning and deeply poignant.”
According to Strickler, the intent for hosting this event is for as many locals to, "connect with other people who care about climate change, get inspired and enjoy the beauty of the film. The main thing is to be inspired and realize that there is room for everyone to get involved."
In addition to showing the film, Dr. Delores Flamiano, film studies professor at James Madison University, will be conducting a special film critique beforehand and members of the Harrisonburg High School Earth Club will be passing out a questionnaire related to the film, providing a full interactive experience. CAAV will also have a table set up outside the auditorium where film watchers will have the opportunity to win prizes sponsored by the Earth Day Every Day group.
Admission is free and all are welcome to attend, Strickler said.
