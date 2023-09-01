Harrisonburg father Everett Brubaker is working to publish a children’s book.
The book, titled “Do You Need A Song?” takes inspiration from Brubaker’s interactions with his young son.
“This book began as a song, sung to my son to help him fall asleep,” said Brubaker on the book’s webpage on crowdfunding website IndieGoGo. “I wrote the lines for me as much as I did for him. How can I help my child navigate and process what he is feeling right now? And how do I let my child know he is deeply loved, without condition, through all those feelings?”
The book will feature illustrations by artist Kendall Faber, who Brubaker said was a childhood friend. In addition, it will be published through hybrid publisher Luminare Press. Brubaker said the hybrid publisher will allow him and Faber to “retain a lot of control as well as all of the rights to the book,” although Brubaker himself must cover initial costs associated with publishing, rather than the publisher.
These costs include Faber’s compensation for the project, printing the book, and other costs associated with publishing, such as cover designs, formatting, and distribution.
The project was 86 percent funded on IndieGoGo as of Thursday afternoon, having raised $4,315 of its $5,000 goal, with ten days remaining in the campaign.
The campaign also promises a stretch goal if it can reach $6,000 before it ends on Sept. 10 – if production time permits, Brubaker’s son Emerson will record two musical versions of the song the book is based on. QR codes linked to the songs will be printed on copies of the book, and the songs will be made available online.
Brubaker hopes that, if fully funded, the book will be delivered by late December.
