WEYERS CAVE — Picture a hot, windy afternoon typical of August.
As official event planner, Sara Kite — owner of The Faded Poppy in Waynesboro — could be seen with notebook in hand anywhere and everywhere at any given moment.
An annual Field to Vase dinner series put on by a national trade organization for the floral industry visited Harmony Harvest Farm, at 201 Little Run Road, in Weyers Cave, for its final floral destination Saturday evening.
The event epitomized a farm-to-table experience, guests said. It showcased local partners and Shenandoah Valley flavors like never before and was a delight to the senses, according to organizers.
"Harmony Harvest is really honored to be able to highlight American agriculture and specifically flower farming through the organization of Certified American Grown on our farm at such a breathtaking point in the Shenandoah Valley," said Jessica Hall, an owner of Harmony Harvest. "It really gives us the opportunity to highlight everyone's ability to work toward a better future for agriculture."
Certified American Grown got its start as not much more than a marketing brand in 2015. Since then, it has turned into a non-profit organization that serves as the standard for American grown flowers and advocates for legislation that supports U.S. flower farmers.
According to California-based CEO of Certified American Grown Camron King, the dinners — which highlight different certified farms across the country each year — were started as a way to bring consumers, influencers and farmers together in such a way that elevates the recognition of interest in American grown flowers and foliage.
"We've seen a shift and change in economics and the marketplace that shows imports dominating," King said, "so through all of the recognition of American grown farms, we're hoping to drive the increase in domestic sales."
Earlier this year, the United States Department of Agriculture published data that 2022 imports of fresh-cut roses totaled more than $800 million, while other fresh-cut flowers such as chrysanthemums, carnations and lilies were valued at a combined $1.1 billion. In other words, roughly 80% of America's cut flower industry is produced abroad. These organizations are working to bring more cut flower production to the US.
"I came to this position," King explained, "because agriculture is in my blood. Working with these folks is a gift that allows me to tap into the different pieces of who I am to both promote and advocate for farming. Cut flowers are the specialty of specialty crops and without having that opportunity to educate policymakers, we'll be forgotten."
VIP ticket holders arrived at the farm long before the rest of the more than 100 guests coming from far and wide for an exclusive farm tour led by Hall — which started in the gravel parking lot that used to be the site of her very first flower field.
Hall pointed to the Blue Ridge Mountains with a nod to the area's heritage as poor, but hard-working farmers and then to the soybean and cattle fields surrounding Harmony Harvest on all sides. She noted that floriculture offers a beautifully unique gateway to learn about commercial agriculture.
"We're pretty lucky that we have a different type of agriculture environment that has developed here over time," Hall said during the event. "We know that we're some scrappy, hard-working farmers, but collectively we can make something pretty impactful and pretty beautiful."
It wouldn't be a true Field to Vase experience without exquisite, professional floral design work and the centerpieces on Harmony Harvest's tables were said to have paid perfect homage to the farm and its farmers.
Not only is featured designer T.J. McGrath a respected sustainable floral designer from New Jersey, he is also a personal friend of Harmony Harvest Farm's owners.
Before introducing McGrath, Hall shared that she was moved to tears at the sight of his design work because it spoke so closely to her own heart.
"What T.J. was able to recreate for you," Hall remarked, "was my favorite moment on the flower farm."
In the evenings after Hall had settled her children for bedtime, she takes a walk by herself to decompress and appreciate whatever crop is in full bloom at that moment. During mid to late summer, that magical crop is Lisianthus.
Rather than create dozens of elaborate designs with a little bit of everything from the farm, McGrath simply turned the experience of walking between tables for dinner into walking through the high tunnel just a few yards away while it is filled with those blooms.
"You will sit down at the table," Hall said, "and feel like you get those private moments of the most amazing crop when it's in full glory and what's even more special is that you can turn around and see the house that they were harvested from."
The private farm tour came to an end, and guests arrived by the carload. They were served wine from Purple Wolf Vineyard and a light beer from Stable Craft Brewing inside the big, red heritage barn while appetizers were passed around.
Many people dressed in vibrant floral prints were seated at a wooden farmhouse table and a collection of mismatched chairs, set up by Anita Riggleman of Valley Heirlooms in Mount Crawford.
The meal was prepared by chef Eric Stamer from Staunton and had a menu that included some of Stamer's personal favorite dishes including herb grilled leg of lamb with warm French lentils, Chesapeake Bay rockfish, grilled summertime vegetables with balsamic glaze and a sweet corn risotto. Drinks at dinner were poured from bottles crafted by Pearmund Cellars.
Chatter and the clinking of silverware echoed between the outside of the farm's barn and the farm's high tunnel greenhouses while golden hour sunlight illuminated wine glasses and vases filled with Harmony Harvest's crop of the summer — Lisianthus.
Just as the last light of the summer evening faded, guests picked up farm-fresh bouquets and posed for one last picture under the Virginia LOVEWorks arbor installed by Harmony Harvest staff just for the occasion.
"This is the first time I've ever had the opportunity to come to the Shenandoah Valley, so I'm super excited to be here," King said. "To be here and to be present, is absolutely stunning and the work that's happening on farms not only here at Harmony Harvest are rooted in a sense of stewardship of the land and involvement in the community."
