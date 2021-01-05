The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, the Rotary Club of Harrisonburg and Hope Distributed are partnering to distribute free food to anyone in the area after collecting food over the next two weeks.
The partnership is for Martin Luther King Jr. Day — a holiday on the third Monday of January that honors the civil rights leader. The holiday is the only one designated a national day of service for Americans to volunteer time for their community, according to AmeriCorps.
Staff at the Arc had been brainstorming ideas about how to help the community while celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day when they came up with the idea for a food drive, said Janet Harvey, the director of administration.
"We were looking at the fact that the people we work with, we saw them struggling," Harvey said.
She said many area residents with disabilities face challenges with food security.
"We started thinking about a food drive, not just for [those with intellectual or developmental disabilities], but for the other people in our community who also need help," Harvey said.
There has been a 22% increase in use of food banks in the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank footprint between March and December compared to the same nine months in 2019, according to a previous interview with Abena Foreman-Trice, spokesperson for the Verona-based organization. The organization covers 25 counties and eight cities on both sides of the Blue Ridge from Winchester to Lynchburg and Charlottesville.
Roughly 17% of visits to BRAFB and partner pantries are people who have never had to use food banks in the network before, she said.
On Jan. 18, the organizations will have food available for pickup from 1 to 3 p.m. at the West Rockingham Food Pantry at 4222 Mount Clinton Pike, the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center at 620 Simms Ave. and Open Doors homeless shelter, which is located at the former Red Front Supermarket on Chicago Avenue.
Harvey said this is the first year the Arc has done this program.
Donations of nonperishable food can be dropped off at Hope Distributed at 1869 Boyers Road on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The goal is to collect enough donations for 300 to 450 food boxes, which volunteers will pack at Hope Distributed the night before distribution, according to Harvey.
“People with disabilities are often perceived as the ones always in need of help, but in reality, they also have the desire and ability to help others and to play an active role in strengthening their own communities,” Heather Denman, executive director at the Arc, said in a press release. “In the true spirit of Dr. King, the day of service shines a light on what all people — including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities — can do to love, uplift and support their neighbors."
Even with the increase in demand at food banks and pantries, there has been a drop-off of donations.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and partner pantries served around 106,000 people a month between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019. This April, the number swelled to 115,930 — a figure that, with fits and starts, continues to rise, according to Foreman-Trice.
Since March, BRAFB has had to buy $5.3 million worth of food — a 167% increase compared to the same period last year, according to Foreman-Trice.
Harvey said the program isn't just about providing for those who struggle to obtain nutrition, but it's also about human connections and building community.
"This is just a day of remembrance that brings us back to some of the things we have forgotten — just to be human — and in this pandemic now, we all need each other," she said.
