Under a bright blue Valley sky, the echo of students counting in unison rings out across the field. With their heads held high, they fluidly create different shapes on the grass, never taking their eyes off the figure in front of them.
They stop. Check their spot. Then they go back and do it again.
The counting students are members of marching bands in both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, who, over the last couple of weeks, held their summer band camps — a time for preparation and practice for students to get ready for the school year performances.
With rehearsals starting as early as 8 a.m. and ending as late as 6 p.m., students learn how to march, study and memorize music and start establishing their performances. While learning the show, they rehearse outside, memorize where to move on the field and add other artistic elements, like choreography. Then, they put it all together — music, movements and emotion — to finish the show, which they will perform over and over again.
While each band camp runs a little differently, there’s a running theme: long hours of hard work in the summer heat.
It sounds grueling, in part because it is.
“It's a lot of stuff going on in your mind all at once. And we have to do that for what? Seven hours? Seven hours straight, I think. And then you have to wake up and do it all over again for the next five days,” said Shyla Zepp, the Turner Ashby Marching Band's drum major. “That’s the hardest part for me is just getting myself to go through it every day and putting in my best every day.”
Candice Flake, the Broadway High School band director, said that marching band is similar to asking athletes to sing and perform while playing their sport.
“Just the amount of physicality within the activity on top of being artistic and playing music,” Flake said. “I mean, it's tough to do that just in a chair in a band room, let alone out on pavement when it's 90 degrees.”
But talk to these band students, and they’ll say why they keep coming back.
“When we are towards the end, and seeing drill and music coming together, just seeing everything we've worked for these past few weeks, it’s all worth it,” said Victoria Buhl, one of the Broadway High School drum majors.
“Even though it is like grueling 10-hour days, it's still fun,” said Lucas Swartz, a low brass section leader at Harrisonburg High School. “I still love to play my instrument. I still love to spend time with people. So I just find myself wanting to come back and do it again.”
“You make some lifelong friends,” said Jesse Life, the East Rockingham High School drum major. “There's a lot of people I talk to today that I never would have talked to if I'd never joined band.”
During the long days, the bands will play games, bond, carry out traditions, and, yes, drink plenty of water. For marching bands in the area, band camp served as a spirit week, with students and staff dressing up for each day in a chosen theme. At Broadway, they play water balloon games every Friday. At HHS, they have a “senior swap” at their show at the end of band camp — where seniors will select a random person to take their spot.
The unique circumstances of band camp creates a tight-knit community, the students explained.
“The community that it is — we get so close. We eat lunch together every day. We’re the lame ones that sit in the band hall and eat lunch instead of in the lunch room with everybody else,” said Macy Eye, one of the brass section leaders at Turner Ashby. “We're together in the mornings. We all meet in the band room. And then, in the afternoons, we are all out in that field together. So it's just, yeah, the community is definitely something that you don't get anywhere else.”
Across the band, each section becomes its own community as well. As a drum major, Zepp said she’s got to witness that firsthand.
“Last year, when I was a woodwind section later, I really just stayed with the woodwinds,” Zepp said. “But I've been able to work with a lot of like the sections a lot more … I like learning a lot about everyone else in the other sections because it's almost like different cultures.”
While students may find marching band a lot of fun and a lot of hard work, band directors will take any opportunity to share just how much the programs teach students.
“A lot of people, when they see marching band, they don’t think of the qualities that … marching band teaches the students — ones they don’t learn in math class or science class — teamwork, responsibility, problem-solving … being on time, schedules, discipline,” said Rob Nash, Turner Ashby band director. “All these things that are vital for marching band are vital lessons.”
Daniel Upton, the Harrisonburg High School band director, said he emphasizes the importance of each and every band member.
“We have no bench,” Upton said. “Every person has a spot that is just for them, and that is such a special aspect because we rely literally on every single person.”
Students often have quick turnarounds to learn new material. Robert Mann, the new East Rockingham band director, said his students almost finished with the whole first part of the show in only three days — a testament to their work ethic, Mann said.
Though hard work, learning and perseverance are crucial to the programs, many of the directors and students alike said the most important part to them were the people involved.
“I could not imagine not being in marching band,” said Lily Brown, one of the Broadway High drum majors. “The people that you're interacting with … those are the people that are gonna stay with you forever.”
