WINCHESTER — A project that aims to make Winchester a major hub for drone manufacturers and service providers continues to progress.
John S. Eberhardt III of Winchester, who for two years has been part of a local effort to show how drones can improve the daily lives of local residents and governments, said initial implementation of a flight network for unmanned aircraft is projected to occur late this year.
The cost, Eberhardt said, could be hundreds of thousands of dollars, but government grants are expected to offset adoption expenses.
The flight network will create a zone that tracks drones, monitors unsafe practices and determines the location of drone operators who are not following proper flight rules.
Eberhardt said drones, many of which are equipped with cameras, have to follow the same laws as police and fire agencies, meaning drone pilots are not allowed to fly into off-limits area or use the unmanned devices to spy on people.
In time, Eberhardt said the flight network is expected to expand and include flight paths in and around Winchester. Creating the infrastructure to support that flight grid would be roughly equal to the cost of five new pickup trucks.
Eventually, Eberhardt said the flight network could expand across a wide enough area to allow first responders to use drones as life-saving devices. For example, a drone could report to an emergency scene and relay aerial views of the situation before police, fire and rescue crews arrive, and even let first responders know about the road conditions they’ll face along the way.
“You’ll actually get better fire and police coverage,” Eberhardt said.
Additionally, drones could be used to transport life-saving medications like Narcan to remote areas such as the Back Creek District of Frederick County, and they would be able to do so in much less time than it would take for a wheeled vehicle to reach the scene.
“You can save lives and save money,” Eberhardt said.
Eventually, he said, the goal is to use drones for the commercial delivery of packages to residents and businesses in the Winchester area. The keys to reaching that goal include finding the most cost-effective ways to implement and maintain a flight network and demonstrating that drone services are affordable enough for the network to support itself.
Ultimately, Eberhardt said the hope is that drone manufacturers and the companies that supply parts, software and support to them will realize that Winchester is a leading location for the advancement of drone technology and will want to locate their businesses here.
If you would like to see how trained pilots demonstrate the capabilities and potential of drones, you’ll get your chance on May 6. Eberhardt said eight flight teams will be in the parking lot at 202 S. Stewart St., across from the former hospital at 333 W. Cork St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide aerial coverage of the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival‘s Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade.
The public is welcome to visit the flight center on South Stewart Street, speak to the pilots and officials, and watch the live aerial video feeds as downtown Winchester celebrates The Bloom.
“By attending as an observer,” Eberhardt said, “you can see how we are leveraging VA FIX (Virginia Flight Information Exchange) to support operations planning, safely keeping drones away from each other and from people, and collecting and sharing information in real time so that public safety [agencies] can ensure a safe and fun festival for everyone.”
According to its website, VA FIX is a platform for state and local public safety and government agencies to publish and share safety and quality-of-life advisory information with each other, unmanned system service providers, unmanned system operators and the public for transparency and safety.
To learn more about the May 6 drone demonstration and plans to make the Winchester area a centerpiece for the unmanned flight industry, email Eberhardt at jeberhardt@ata-llc.com or Scott Drew at sdrew@ata-llc.com.
