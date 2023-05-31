In Anne See’s own words, her 44-year career as elderly services and public benefits paralegal at Blue Ridge Legal Services has been her ministry rather than her profession, a press release from BRLS stated.
Many clients and colleagues would agree, making her retirement on March 1 a bittersweet but well-deserved milestone, the release stated.
See started at BRLS in 1979 as a Paralegal Caseworker for Valley Program for Aging Services. Her responsibilities were expanded over the years to include assisting legal aid clients with public benefits issues. Job titles, position descriptions, and work schedules never constrained See in her mission of helping others, especially the most vulnerable in the community. A grocery store trip one day led to See spending several hours with a former client she ran into there who was suicidal. A phone call to See from a desperate friend of a former client led See to drop everything and help the former client who was in crisis and needed medical treatment. She stayed with him all afternoon, making sure he was admitted to the hospital and properly oriented, the release stated.
With degrees from James Madison University in social work and psychology, See combined that education with her desire to help others and, over the course of her career, worked on thousands of cases, including the first nursing home discharge appeal hearing in Virginia, established a support group for Friends and Relative of Nursing Home Residents, helped three localities establish TRIAD programs, founded the Greater Augusta Coalition Against Adult Abuse, and was involved in training — and inspiring — many other advocates in Virginia and across the country. See gave testimony before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Aging in 1995 in support of the Nursing Home Reform Law, the release stated.
Accolades have poured in as word of See’s retirement has been announced. The common themes in the congratulatory remarks are “dedication to her clients,” “exceptional competence,” “meticulous analysis,” and “generosity with colleagues.” Over the years her talents and expertise have been recognized with multiple awards, including the JMU Department of Social Work Alumnus of the Year Award, multiple awards from the Virginia Legal Aid community, and the 2007 Helen J. Napps Award from the Virginia Coalition for the Prevention of Elder Abuse, the release stated.
See was honored at a luncheon hosted by Blue Ridge Legal Services on March 1, with colleagues from across the state in attendance to honor her career of service, State Senator Emmet Hanger sent his congratulations, thanking her for her dedication and service in representing our elderly community. State Senator Mark Obenshain shared in a letter to See, “Your passion for elder abuse prevention and supporting those with vulnerabilities has gone beyond the workplace, and your tireless work with has allowed others to develop a passion for prevention and education as well.” Erica Wood, assistant director for the American Bar Association Commission on Law and Aging, said “Anne has a wonderful way of reaching out to people and bringing things to action. Quite simply, for advocates on behalf of older Virginia, Anne has always been there, leading the charge.”
