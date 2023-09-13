Harrisonburg-based mental health nonprofit Adagio House will host the Great Valley Baking Challenge on Sunday.
The event will be held at Bluestone Vinyard from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to Adagio House’s website. Attendees will be treated to high tea and a complimentary glass of Bluestone wine, according to the nonprofit's website.
Guests will also be able to vote on cakes made by five teams to select a winner of the challenge. The teams are comprised of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents. Guests will use dollars to vote, with proceeds going to support Adagio House.
Tickets are $50 each, and are available at https://adagiohouse.org/events/the-great-valley-baking-challenge/.
For more information, visit https://adagiohouse.org/.
