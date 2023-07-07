BROADWAY — At just 41 years old, Shane Click has over 20 years experience of playing the guitar, and despite medical challenges, no hearing bones in either ear, raising a large family and running a business, he has achieved the dream of many musicians, making entertaining his full-time profession.
In 2023 Shane Click, a local entertainer based in Broadway, already has 235 bookings with 23 shows in July alone and 40 engagements on the books for 2024. This pace requires Click to perform nearly every day, sometimes with two separate shows in different venues on the same day.
Music as a career
In his youth, Click had no aspirations to be a musician but did have a desire to bond with his brother who is 10 years his senior.
“He started playing when he was probably 25, so I would have been around 15. I just started playing because he was playing," Click said. "I didn't aspire to be a musician. I did it because he did it ... If he would have took up snowboarding, I might have took up snowboarding."
However, once the music bug caught him the guitar became Click's passion, and to this day, he has never tired of its potential as an instrument.
"For me, even now, it's so fascinating that you take a guitar and make it make all these different sounds that don't even seem relatable to each other, almost like an artist with a paintbrush,” he said.
Click had been in a band called the "Young Oldman Band" before going solo.
"When Covid started, nobody wanted bands anymore so I started doing the solo thing,” Click said. “I get a call today and they say, 'Can you play three Saturdays out?' And then you call four people and somebody ain't gonna answer ... When someone asks me now, I know if it's yes or no on the spot."
During the pandemic Click and his family would experience another shift in focus. For 10 years Click was the owner of Monster Games, a video game retail store in Harrisonburg, which closed its doors in January 2022.
Feeling the call to adventure, and confident in his ability to make music for a living, Click took the decision to make his performances his full-time job.
“When it’s time, it’s time,” he said.
Since then, Click hasn't looked back. With a set list of over 300 of the most popular songs — ranging from Johnny Cash to Nirvana — Click said he can keep audiences entertained regardless of the venue or time.
"Anything from Bruno Mars to Tina Turner, I’m kind of all over the place. Otherwise, I would go crazy if I had to just play one genre,” he said. "I'll play at a vineyard, then that night I'll play at a bar. That's two different crowds. You have to be able to play your crowds."
Having such a wide range of music on offer, plus inviting requests from the audience create a connection with a crowd, is a part of the artistry of musicianship according to Click, and knowing how to adapt to an audience is essential.
"You play eight or 10 songs and see what they are responding best to,” he said. “And then you have a direction you can go in, and that definitely helps everybody. You want to play stuff they enjoy. If they are responding, you know which way to go ... If they're having fun, I'm having fun. And if I'm having fun, they are having fun. So it kind of snowballs.”
While this achievement and a new career are exciting for Click, his journey to this point in his life makes the achievement even more profound.
Hear without the bones
“I have no hearing bones left in either ear,” Click said. “He [the doctor] doesn’t understand how I hear as well as I hear, and he did the surgery ... He’s certainly happy that I hear as well as I do, but I don't think there is any real clear explanation. There's three bones in there and all three are gone. My hearing nerves are intact. I just don’t have the conductors to get it there.”
In his late teens, Click was diagnosed with a condition called cholesteatoma, which according to John Hopkins Medicine, is a non-cancerous growth that occurs in the middle ear. That can cause hearing loss, pain and severe dizziness. Sometimes present at birth, or the result of severe inner ear infection, the growth can destroy the auditory ossicles, which are the smallest and most fragile bones in the body.
With major surgery on his ears both in his early 20s and again in his early 30s, over time Click has been left with no auditory ossicles at all, but like his doctor, he is uncertain about how he manages to hear and adapt so well.
"My hearing on paper is pretty bad," he said. "I could notice a difference, but I guess I've just learned to adapt. Anyone that is around me for a while can notice a difference ... People base their sentence structures the same way, so if you can catch every four or five words, you know what they are saying. I catch myself staring at people's mouths, so I don't know if I'm reading lips or whatever."
While playing music, Click uses "in-ear" monitors to get a better impression of the tone and pitch of his singing.
"In my left ear, they discovered it a little late, so all the bones were gone. Then in my right ear, they were able to save one bone initially, but since then it came back and the other bone is gone now," he said.
Post his first surgery, while also welcoming his first child in the world, Click described a period of three to four years of serious balance issues.
“It was almost like it took things a while to settle. I'd lay down and get dizzy. Then that would normalize, and I'd get back up and be dizzy again," he explained. "It was terrible. That lasted years. When I first had surgery, we had just had a baby, so getting on the floor and getting back up, it was bad.”
Despite this challenge, Click was determined to make progress in his life both as a father and a musician, continuing to practice his craft, fostering two teenage boys and becoming a parent to a second biological child. Click knows he has not been able to achieve any of this alone, however, and cites his wife Kristan as a consistent source of support and inspiration.
"We had our first one, and then got the foster kids. Then we had the second one 17 months after we got them. Then in the middle of that I got my first surgery. My wife, she crushed it. She is the glue to the whole thing. She works very hard to make sure we are all taken care of," he said.
When asked why the music has become so important to him, Click replied "Instead of why do I do it — why would I not do it? I'm extremely lucky to be able to make a living out of it, and I've had a couple of times that I've almost not been able to do it, and that makes me want to do it."
"I play on two shows on a Saturday and then come home and play at night at home. Then I might have a show or two on Sunday. It's so much a part of who I am. I couldn't imagine not doing it," he continued.
With the amount of shows Click performs and the range of venues around the valley, there are plenty of opportunities to check out his set.
For more information, set list and performance dates, visit https://shaneclick.com/.
Click is also on Facebook, as "Shane Click Live."
