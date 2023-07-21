As indie-glam synth rock rang out across the crowd on the Turner Pavilion lawn, a small group of photographers stood in front of the stage, capturing small moments in time in a way few mediums can accomplish.

The photographers are members of the Friendly City Photo Corps — a group of young artists working with Bob Adamek, the division photographer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, to serve as the official photographers for the Levitt AMP Harrisonburg Music Series this summer.

Ranging from high schoolers to college-aged students, the nine artists are getting a taste of concert photography under Adamek, who’s been shooting concerts since 2006. The idea was prompted by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Executive Director Andrea Dono, who said she wanted to provide the experience for Adamek and local youth.

“We decided it was the best opportunity for everybody,” Dono said. “So we brought it up with Bob, and he was — he said ‘expletive, yeah!’ He just couldn’t imagine a better way to tie more people into what we’re trying to do here.”

As the photographer for HCPS, Adamek said he found some of his young proteges after taking photos with them at school events. Other photographers reached out because they were interested in gaining more experience in the medium.

Brigid Banks, a 19-year-old upcoming sophomore at Blue Ridge Community College, said she connected with Adamek through her parents and other community members.

“He pretty much became an incredible mentor to me, and he’s the reason I got this opportunity,” Banks said. “He’s been a great mentor, a great role model and has always tried to help everyone in the community out who really wants to learn photography.”

Banks recently took photos with Adamek at FredFEST. Adamek said watching the young photographers reminds him of his first experiences taking photos for concerts.

“Watching her running around and photographing her very first festival reminded me of what it was like in 2006 when I shot my first festival, and I was just freaking out it was so exciting. Walking into the photo pit the very first time, I thought I was walking into like a magic land,” Adamek said. “Watching the kids get super excited about it reminds me, not only is this something I love, this is something I used to get incredibly excited about.”

Adamek held a training for the young photographers at the HDR offices, he said, to help introduce them to the different environments that concert photography creates. Banks said her favorite part of taking photos is being able to capture memories and genuine emotions.

Part of the goal of the Levitt AMP series, Dono said, is to build community through music.

“If we can do that for young photographers and help them build their portfolio and become better at what they do, then all ships rise, which is a great thing,” Dono said.

Since the photography community was “small but mighty,” Banks said it was great to see other photographers come together with a joint passion. This experience for the group, was a chance for them to do their very best work, Adamek said.

“They are a driven group of artists that are constantly thinking about how to make their art better,” Adamek said. “There’s almost nothing more inspirational to be around than a group of people that have that mindset.”