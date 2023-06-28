Local Pizza Truck Celebrates One Year Anniversary

ELKTON — For just over a year, the boys at Woodfiredco have been slinging sourdough into the mouths of customers throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
In that time, their custom-made pizza trailer — though unmarked — has been heating up a name for itself by word-of-mouth of its customers alone.
Woodfiredco got its humble start when best friends and business partners Zachary Khambata and Jordan Palmer operated a small pop-up operation for a nine-day Christmas fair at Showalter's Orchard in 2021.
"After that," Khambata recalled, "we saw the potential."
Khambata's history with pizza making goes back to his days working as a sous-chef at Bella Luna restaurant in Harrisonburg. For over a year, his main focus was making pasta. Working back-of-house meant he gained a clear picture of what the wood-fired pizza process looked like. He dabbled in the art using a small pizza oven at home, but when staffing issues caused the pasta line to shut down he moved into making wood-fired pizzas full time. No sooner than Khambata had fallen in love with pizza making, he was fired from his position at Bella Luna.
"It is what it is," Khambata said, "but if I didn't get fired I wouldn't have done this. Having that taken away from me [was one of the best things that could have happened]."
In July, 2022, Woodfiredco moved into a red trailer, which Khambata custom-built and outfitted with a custom-ordered wood fired oven.
"To get to use something that you built to make product for somebody," Khambata expressed, "now that's the icing on the cake."
The idea for starting the trailer in the first place came from Khambata and Palmer's desire to make their food more accessible to people.
Since then, that red trailer has served food at breweries and festivals around the Valley, rather than doing private events.
Much of Woodfiredco's business has been conducted at Elkton Brewery, where the truck is typically set up four days a week. After the recent purchase of a second, bigger pizza trailer, Woodfiredco has plans to turn Elkton into its "home base."
"Not only has Elkton Brewery been really good to us," Khambata said, "but I think what they are doing matches what we are doing in terms of putting out a unique product that you wouldn't find elsewhere. Their quality matches our quality and pizza and beer already goes so well together."
It only takes a few minutes for the team to whip up a single pie and it all starts with a ball of naturally-fermented sourdough — which is prepared 48 hours ahead of time. The process doesn't break down the structure of the wheat and is therefore more easily digestible, Khambata said. Plus, it gives the crust a unique, tangy taste that many of his customers love.
Every pizza is hand tossed, sauced and layered with fresh ingredients that are often sourced from local farms.
"Supporting local agriculture and our community is part of our core values," Khambata noted.
Pizzas go from raw to fully cooked in just under two minutes at 750 degrees. While the menu always features the classics, Khambata likes to offer specialty pies that embrace whatever topping are seasonally available. Some of Woodfiredco's more notable creations have included the pimped out pepperoni — which is a margherita-inspired pizza that has added pepperoni, basil pesto, a hot honey drizzle and dollops of ricotta cheese — and a butter chicken pie.
"Every pie is its own art piece," Khambata said. "It's a live product that is constantly changing, cooked under a live fire that is constantly changing also."
One thing that does remain constant with Woodfiredco's pizza however, is the care they put into each of the pizzas they serve. The best way to find out where to locate a sourdough pizza — hot and ready — is by checking out Woodfiredco's schedule on their website at www.woodfiredco.com.
