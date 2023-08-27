TIMBERVILLE — Clay Walthall clearly remembers the day he decided to make pots and recalled that it was actually a graphic design teacher that pushed him into it.
"I was doing a typography project where I was assigned to hand-letter my last name in three different type faces," Walthall said. "I did the project, and [my teacher] handed it back to me with a B on it. There was a slight smudge on there somewhere and though I did good work, he said I couldn't keep anything clean. I had been taking pottery classes at the time, so I made up my mind to make pots — where fingerprints don't matter."
The Shenandoah Valley has a somewhat hidden history of pots and potters, and Walthall is a Petersburg area native who has made the Valley his home. Walthall continues in the tradition of creating with clay as an artist who is influenced by historic makers and sources his materials from nature.
Even though life has taken him in many different directions, Walthall has continued making ever since getting that "B."
He graduated with a master's degree in art from Radford University in 1982. After running a pottery studio in Arlington and another in Loudon County — where he worked as a full-time potter for five years — Walthall made his way to the Valley.
For the last 35 years, Walthall has created in a number of spaces from filling wholesale orders for customers in the Outer Banks, North Carolina, out of a studio in Conicville, to throwing pots inside a tiny, renovated log cabin — that was supposedly occupied by a former slave — to making mugs out of his home studio in New Market, all while teaching full-time art classes at elementary and high schools. He's also served as adjunct faculty for the art program at Laurel Ridge Community College since 2008.
Walthall and his wife built a home on the top of a hill in Timberville in October, 2020, where his current private studio is located. He officially retired from teaching with Shenandoah County Public Schools in June and hopes to get back to making on a larger scale once more, he said.
"When I was a kid, I saw someone throw a pot and it just fascinated me," Walthall said. "I lived in a place where there was a lot of clay available and we were always playing with it and so it was kind of just the inevitable destination for me. If you're an artist, you are compelled to make things. You don't really have a choice, you have to do it."
Most recently, Walthall delivered a set of 100 limited edition crocks to the Shenandoah County Fair — an order that he's been filling each year for the last six years after he was connected and referred to the fair by a mutual friend.
Each crock was made using the same process as any pot. The clay — which Walthall sources from a company in North Carolina — was softened using a pug machine, kneaded, weighed, and thrown on the wheel before being air dried and fired two different times.
What makes each of these special however, is the dark blue hand-lettered phrase, "Shenandoah County Fair 2023." Walthall also noted that he finished the pieces to look like the old salt-fired crocks that are common of Shenandoah Valley pots.
The handmade pottery has become an important part of the Shenandoah County Fair tradition and each year, they sell out — even during the pandemic when there wasn't an actual fair to be had.
"I'm interested in the outdoors and natural things and geology," Walthall remarked, "so the idea of going out and sourcing things yourself is very appealing — it's the same reason people grow a garden. The idea of taking wood ash out of my wood stove and mixing it with clay from this place and formulating a glaze and putting it on a pot is really cool. It's of this place and it's mine."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.