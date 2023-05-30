Two Valley students won a Virginia-wide scholarship aimed at honoring students who have overcome adversity and shown academic promise.
The George E. Allen Scholarship, founded by Virginia law firm Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen, honors the life of the firm’s founder, George E. Allen, Sr. The scholarship awards 15 students across Virginia a $2,000 scholarship.
Attorney Richard Armstrong said the firm has a committee of 15 volunteers from the seven different Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen locations that determine who wins the awards. Armstrong, who’s on the committee, said the selection process was very hard.
“It is amazing what some of the kids out there are doing and to pick and choose between them is not an easy thing at all,” Armstrong said.
The two students from the area that won the scholarships are Anish Aradhey, a senior at Harrisonburg High School, and Kelly Savage from Buffalo Gap High School in Augusta County.
Aradhey has a list of interests and skills that run from color guard to pruning roses to connecting with his heritage to astrophysics. He’s recently been working on a research project with James Madison University, exploring supermassive black holes in the middle of galaxies.
“I wanted to do research because I realized that a lot of the stuff I was doing in school kind of had a definite answer, they kind of had a predetermined result that we already knew about,” Aradhey said. “And for me, science is all about trying to find out answers to questions that we can answer yet.”
Aradhey emailed several different JMU professors to ask if he could do so, and physics and astronomy professor Anca Constantin offered to help. He said conducting the research and working with Constantin made him realize that he wanted to become an astronomy teacher in the future.
“I never knew that me as like, just a high school kid who had never done anything with astronomy before, could end up doing a research project,” Aradhey said. “So it was a lot of fun.”
Throughout his time at HHS, Aradhey said he learned the importance of finding a purpose through a program at his school that defined it as the combination of what a person is good at, what brings them joy and a need in the world they’re passionate about.
Savage was also involved in a variety of activities, including National Honor Society, tennis, yearbook and cheerleading. Savage got involved with cheerleading when she tried out in 8th grade and didn’t make the team. Luckily, she said, the coach brought her on to be the first cheerleading manager. The next year, Savage tried out again and made the team.
“I think, in eighth grade, I was not ready to be in cheerleading. It really helps me to open up my eyes, to be the manager and also to learn the various skills I would need for cheerleading the upcoming year,” Savage explained.
Working hard and following goals was an important lesson for Savage, who said she put herself out there and felt more involved.
After winning the scholarship Savage said she was surprised and honored to be a recipient. She was able to attend a special dinner with the firm and recipients.
“It was really wonderful to see that they were very happy with us and really wanted the best for us,” Savage said.
Savage said the scholarship will help further her education and chase her dream to become an occupational therapist in the future, inspired by her cheer coach.
Aradhey said the George E. Allen Scholarship will help him pay for academic expenses like a laptop and pursue opportunities that will enrich his time in college, like traveling to conferences and presenting research.
“I definitely want to make that money to go towards something really meaningful. That's something that could help my, you know, my experience in college but also afterwards,” Aradhey explained.
Aradhey will be attending the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in the fall and double majoring in astrophysics and biology. Aradhey said he’s excited to build new connections and learn what other students are passionate about.
Aradhey encouraged other students to apply for scholarships because a lot of scholarship money goes unclaimed.
“I know there's a lot of students out there who want to go to college, a lot of students who need money to go to college,” Aradhey said. “And I just want to encourage people to put themselves out there and apply. Because you never know, you might get a scholarship and it might help you go somewhere new and learn something new.”
