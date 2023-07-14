PENN LAIRD — Just a few steps away from picking up their mail, folks can stop by Massanutten Produce and pick up some fresh, local sweet corn too — which just hit the market a few weeks ago.
Edith Showalter owns the 18-year-old produce stand along with Brandon Carper and is no stranger to the summertime staple of sweet corn. Showalter grew up on an orchard near Montezuma and recalled spending many days as a kid picking peaches and selling her family's sweet corn along the roadside.
Carper and his uncle started Massanutten Produce in 2005 after brainstorming the idea of growing their own produce and selling it. That was the same year the Shenandoah Valley Produce Auction first opened to the public, so produce made sense. The owner of the post office building also owned the grassy lot next door and allowed Carper to set up a produce stand — which at the time was nothing more than a flatbed wagon, a folding table and a money box. Showalter joined operations a year later and has been part of the growing business ever since.
"We have an amazing amount of local people that support us and a lot of customers that come on a weekly and even daily basis. We could not be here without our local community," Showalter said.
As sales increased, the produce stand got settled into the space and purchased the lot for itself a year and half ago. On average, the small building and covered wagons nestled along Route 33 entertains roughly 1,500 customers each week. Its season starts in mid April and remains open until Thanksgiving.
"We try to carry things as they are in season," explained Showalter. "Starting out, we focus on flowers and then go into produce [as the season progresses]. We start by sourcing produce from further south and as warm weather moves up the coast [we start sourcing products from closer to home]. Pretty much everything we have right now is local."
Sweet corn season for Shenandoah Valley farmers tends to start around the fourth of July and crops can still be harvested until the frost hits in mid October. Massanutten Produce sources much of its sweet corn from Gary Rohr — who has a 30-40 acre operation in Dayton — throughout the season.
According to Showalter, the variety of sweet corn that is grown and sold is called Kickoff — which is a non GMO, bi-color sweet corn that matures earlier than other varieties and is "some of the best corn you'll ever eat." Considered a shorter day variety, it takes about 69 days to go from a germinated seed to harvest stage.
"We really do take pride in having a quality sweet corn," Showalter said.
There's a big difference between the vast fields of corn people see growing when driving down the road in July and August and the corn they buy to serve at their picnics. It might be confusing to hear that sweet corn is in season, yet many of the plants seen visible to the public eye are lacking tassels or ears.
That's because field corn is a completely different strain of the crop with much harder kernels that are not intended for human consumption. That type of corn is planted later and harvested in the fall to be turned into silage for livestock, Showalter noted.
"We try to carry our corn as fresh as possible," said Showalter, "because the fresher you can get it the better it's going to taste."
For that reason, Massanutten Produce has sweet corn delivered straight from the farm several times a week and keeps it in a cooler until ready to be set out for consumers.
"You want to wait until you eat it to shuck it," Showalter advised. "The husk holds the sugar content in the corn so you're better off to wait until right before you're bringing that kettle to a boil before you take the husk off."
Showalter's personal favorite way to cook sweet corn is to take two ears — husk and silk and all — and pop them into the microwave for five minutes.
"It's easy to do when I get home late from work and the corn comes out perfectly every time," Showalter said.
What makes the corn from Massanutten Produce that much sweeter? It's a local business selling a seasonal product from a local farmer so that locals can taste the flavor of the Valley and rest easy in knowing that their hard-earned money stays local.
Massanutten Produce is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
