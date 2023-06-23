Tola Ogundipe wasn’t expecting to be chosen as a Fulbright scholar. In fact, when she first got the notification that decisions had come out while she was sitting alone in her classroom, she didn’t even open it.
Eventually though, the Skyline Middle School physical science teacher told herself she needed to open it.
“I opened it, and I saw congratulations — I closed it,” Ogundipe said. “Maybe I'm just really nervous, so I opened it again. And I read the whole thing. Once. Twice. Three times. Four times. And I couldn't find anybody to read it with me so I could be sure, so I just got up and started running around the classroom.”
As a part of her work in the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program, Ogundipe traveled to Ghana for 15 days, where she taught biology in the remote town of Agona Nyakrom to learn more about the culture and education system.
Now that she’s back, Ogundipe said the life-changing experience gave her insights on how to approach teaching in a way that recognizes and affirms students’ cultures.
When applying to be a Fulbright scholar, Ogundipe said she wanted to know how to engage the diverse population of students in Harrisonburg schools, especially with the increase of students from sub-Saharan Africa. So the global classroom program stuck out to her.
“Many [people] still want to use the same method that we use for students who are Spanish speakers … Many people still feel as though the same thing — English learners are English learners. Listeners are English learners. But the more you get into this, you realize that … culture affects language,” Ogundipe said.
To focus on culture, Ogundipe created a guiding question for her work that focused on culturally responsive practices as a tool to close achievement gaps within minority populations — everything she did, she said, was informed by that focus.
Ogundipe and the others in the Fulbright program visited different schools, before going to different regions in the country. After arriving in Agona Nyakrom, she realized how remote the area was.
“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. Where in the world did they just drop us?’” Ogundipe said.
But the town was so peaceful, she didn’t want to leave.
When she started visiting the schools, she learned the school in the area had three assistant principals, all with a different focus. And when teachers didn’t make it to class, the students taught each other.
“They own the classroom,” Ogundipe explained. “[A teacher] couldn’t get to class … the students were already teaching themselves … They really wanted to be there, and they took ownership.”
There was also a robotics program, where the boy's school would code the robots and students from the girl's school would drive them. The teacher, Ogundipe said, would allow the kids to code, then take it home to download it, because there was no service at the school.
Those two things, she said taught her that just because a student wasn’t behaving a certain way, didn’t mean they weren’t ready to learn — it might just mean a connection needs to be built. It also taught her to build upon what experiences and knowledge students already have.
“When I have a new student in my class, I don't just focus on ‘Okay, this is what I need to teach you.’ I would ask, 'What is it that you have to tell me?'” Ogundipe explained. “Even if it is not the same technological development as we have here, at least you'll be able to tell me something that they have, then we can now start to build on it.”
As a part of the program, Ogundipe has to finish a blog about her experience and create a guide that will help inform someone who reads it about her guiding question. She will be finishing both in the coming days.
The biggest lesson she learned, she said, was that someone had to be the voice for students. Ogundipe said connecting with students and focusing less on what will pass tests and more on what will make the student more successful, is what needs to happen.
“We might not be ready, as teachers, to give them what they need, but they don't have to wait for us to get what they deserve,” Ogundipe said. “Recognizing them becomes primary ... Everything else, we want to get now falls into place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.