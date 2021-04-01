Legislation passed by the General Assembly this session requires that Virginia school divisions set up a metric for evaluating teachers on their responsiveness to cultural diverse students and providing them opportunities to see their own cultures in lessons.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed legislation from Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and Del. Clinton Jenkins, D-Suffolk, that requires teachers, principals and superintendents in Virginia to be evaluated on “cultural competency.” The measure was supported by the Virginia Education Association, one of the state’s largest teachers’ unions. Last week, the state’s Board of Education also added “culturally responsive teaching” to its list of performance standards for teachers.
Guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education are still forthcoming and will help school divisions create a rubric for how teachers are to be evaluated on cultural competency and responsive teaching.
But Rockingham County Public Schools are already underway in looking at its curricula, textbooks and what professional development opportunities can be provided for teachers, said Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent for innovation and learning for the division.
Knowing that the General Assembly would likely be passing these evaluation standards, an equity committee was formed and has been meeting periodically to discuss what the school division is already doing and what it can be doing, Shifflett said, adding that the group met Thursday.
"It's about making sure classroom teachers and administrators are mindful and work with an array of students with different cultural experiences," Shifflett said. "Whether it's racial or ethnicity, we just want to make sure we're cognizant of that."
Being respectful is one part of it. The other goal of the committee is to provide teachers with resources and guidance for how they can provide learning opportunities to students that reflect their own experiences.
Shifflett said they are just starting their work and look forward to hearing more from the Department of Education in the coming weeks to help develop an evaluation method.
"When next year rolls around we should have everything in place," Shifflett said.
Sal Romero, head of the equity committee for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, has been working for some time on inclusivity and cultural responsiveness to improve the experience of the very diverse student body within the school division.
Romero said that principals, who already evaluate teachers, will likely have the biggest role in evaluating them on these standards as well.
