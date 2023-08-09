With shelves wiped down, a system for organizing established and mannequins with United Way shirts on, a storefront of school supplies is slowly coming to fruition in the middle of the Valley Mall.
The storefront is being prepared by the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County for this Saturday’s inaugural Tools For School — a no-cost school supply “shopping” event and resource fair for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County students. Families will be able to take advantage of organizations like Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah District, who will be in attendance to provide vaccinations for some students.
Wednesday through Friday, staff and volunteers for United Way alike will be grabbing deliveries, organizing supplies and taking inventory to ensure everything is ready for students and families for the event on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Amanda Leech, the executive director of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said the three days leading up to the event will be a lot of logistical coordination.
“We've never done an event like this, and there's still a lot behind the scenes that we need to figure out,” Leech said. “So even the smallest details, from how things are going to be set up in the space to how are we making sure folks know where to go once they're inside the building? Hopefully, it's gonna come together really beautifully.”
Jo Benjamin, the director of community impact, said creating the shopping experience and storefront brings more dignity to the process of getting supplies families need.
“For kids, they're not going to know the difference about whether or not mom comes through and whips out a credit card at the end of the aisle or if they just give us some information and say ‘Thank you’ and be on their way,” Benjamin said. “So I'm excited about … giving kids that experience of shopping for new shiny things, knowing that they're going to be going to school with the stuff that all their friends will have as well.”
While Wednesday gave them the opportunity to setup and start a process for sorting and counting supplies, Benjamin said, they will get their biggest influx of supplies on Thursday, with a tractor trailer from Walmart making a stop to deliver supplies. Several groups hosted another school supply collection events over last weekend, and supplies from those events will be in the delivery, Leech said.
From staff to volunteers, many people involved with the behind the scenes process said they were most excited to see families and students attend the event on Saturday.
“I remember how it was when I was in school and like getting your backpack and all your stuff. It was kind of very exciting,” Nadina Pupic, the program support specialist, said. “So seeing that and all the kids is what I'm looking forward to the most.”
Community members can still donate to the event, Benjamin and Leech said.
“Every little bit counts, every pack of pencils, every $5 donation, they all help us make this event possible for families," Leech said. “And if people are able to support, we'll be happy to help connect those dollars or those supplies to families in need.”
