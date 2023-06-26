After six weeks of exercises with weights and using a walker at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center, James “Bucky” Berry walked out of the building all by himself, head held high.
Berry has spent 30 years trying to tackle food insecurity in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham community. Berry, after spending time in the hospital due to congestive heart failure, is now seeing some of that same generosity returned.
Over the last 15 years, Berry has led the Brent Berry Family Food Drive, donating food to the Salvation Army and The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham. After growing up poor, he said, he wanted to give back to the community.
His health, however, has forced him to slow down — he can no longer run Berry’s Lawn Service, placing him in a precarious financial situation.
After a total of 60 days — 18 in the hospital and 42 in rehabilitation — Berry made his way home taking a ride in the back of a Rockingham County Sheriff’s car last Thursday, excited to be back to take care of his wife Pam Berry, who’s had two strokes, he said, and see his dog.
Heather Denman, the Arc executive director, said although he’s back, his struggles aren’t over.
“He only has 30% heart capacity right now, and he is under strict orders to take it easy,” Denman said. “And he has a mowing landscaping business, and he is not going to be able to work at all this year on doctor's orders.”
Denman said she wanted to help Berry through the difficult time because of how much he’s contributed to the community.
“We just felt that people wouldn't mind stepping up and saying, ‘Hey, thank you, Bucky. For all you do. We want to help you now that you are in need,’” Denman said. “I know that the Harrisonburg community has great hearts. So I really hope that they'll help him get through this really challenging time for the family.”
Without the Harrisonburg community, Berry said, the little money his family has saved would have to be used. A GoFundMe started for Bucky by The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham has raised around $12,000 out of the $20,000 goal so far. There’s also a link to help provide meals for his family included on the fundraiser website.
Despite the difficult times, Berry said he’s still planning on giving back to the community. Berry said there will be a food drive next month from July 1 to July 31, and there are plans for another food drive in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.