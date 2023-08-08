AKRON, Ohio — In July four local youths were invited to compete in the 85th All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship Race, held at Derby Downs in Akron, Ohio, providing the Harrisonburg Soap Box Derby with four new world champions. More than 300 young people from around the world including Japan and Germany, compete at Akron each year for world championship titles in the shadow of the Goodyear Blimp.
The racetrack at Akron is 989 feet long with the hill dropping 49 feet, allowing racers to achieve speeds over 30mph, with finishes and wins being decided by the thousandths of a second.
Starting during the great depression, with young people building cars to race from scrap and actual soap boxes, Soap Box Derby has gone on to become one of the most unique racing and engineering experiences for young people in the U.S. and across the world.
Modern Soap Box Cars are built by the competitors themselves from materials and kits sanctioned by the All American Soap Box Derby, and are entirely gravity powered, Despite the simple operation, the construction is not, offering engineering challenges during the construction such as wheel alignments, brake assembly, and ballast placement, all factors that could decide victory or defeat with such slim timing margins.
Competing in three divisions depending on age, skill, and physicality, racers usually work their way through different classes as they age. Beginning with ‘Stock’ cars, the most basic and smallest of the variants, graduating to ‘Super-Stock’ as their skills both on and off the track increase. Finally, the most experienced engineers and racers will graduate to the ‘Masters’ division, building and driving needle-like cars that require a great deal of skill to construct, race, and maintain.
Bringing the sport to Harrisonburg 18 years ago after a hiatus of over 50 years, the Rotary Club of Rockingham County organizes the local meets overseen by race director Matt Findley.
“When we brought the race back we [Rotary Club] were looking for something that parents and kids could do together.” said Findley “We wanted the parents and kids to be a team, and work as a team. Building the car, coming up with the perfect line, the perfect drive. Doing all the strategic things together"
Representing Harrisonburg Soap Box Derby at the World Championship were racers Grayson Workman (15) from Elkton, who competed in a division with 70 other racers and placed 6th in the world, Gage Becker (13) from McGaheysville, local masters division champion, and Caleb Gilbert (12) from Staunton who competed in a division with 53 other racers and is now placed 3rd in the world, the highest ranking that has been achieved by a racer from Harrisonburg.
Just one of the thousands of stories of victories and defeat around Soap Box Derby nationally belongs to the fourth of Harrisonburg's racers at Akron this year, Grayson Lilly, along with his father and teammate Scot. Despite huge wins in the past, this year Lilly was eliminated in his second heat, but to Lilly, this is just one step on a long journey with the sport and ambitions for the future.
As a father and son team both on and off the track, taking each step together through grief, growing, and the highs and lows of life and competitive Soap Box Derby Racing, Grayson and Scot epitomize the mission and values of the all-American sport.
Grayson who is now 13 years old has already tasted both victory and defeat through all three divisions of Soap Box Derby, yet maintains a cheerful and determined attitude toward life and his sport, while his father Scot supports, teaches, and builds with Grayson, acting as his biggest fan, advisor and engineer.
In 2018 after seeing her son race just once Grayson’s mother, Shelia Lilly, passed away leading to his first championship car, which had its first race on Mother's Day in 2019, bearing the words ‘Racing For Mom’. Experiencing this grief together gave the Father and Son dynamic of their team an even more powerful meaning while building, testing, and maintaining each car together, discussing strategies and tactics to get the edge, and sharing in the wins and losses together.
“You have to have a positive attitude in Soap Box Derby.” Said Grayson.
Speaking as an expert on the strategy and techniques of the sport, Grayson Lilly described the focus and attention to detail needed to be a champion.
"There are certain spots in the lane that you want to get in to get the best line. The more you turn in the car the slower you go because of wind resistance.” He said “I've always liked just getting in the car and going down the hill, and seeing what improvements I can make with my way of driving"
With modern Soap Box Derby cars able to reach speeds of up to 40 mph on certain tracks around the country, the stakes can be high for racers.
“You either focus or you wreck.” said Grayson Lilly, going on to describe his own hair-raising accident during a race.
"The worst wreck I had which was the second one, was during a rally race. The brake has a whole pulley system, and the brake has an eye bolt which has this tiny little hole like a loop, the steel cable somehow went through that hole so my brake completely stopped working” he said “I steered away from the cones and the nose of my car hits the corner of an abandoned trailer in the woods. I was fine, the nose of the car bent inwards. The car was relatively ok, but it never raced again after that"
With evident pride Scot Lilly added "To his credit, he got back in the car when a lot of kids wouldn't. It was a hard hit.”
While the risks in Soap Box Derby can be high, many years of design and engineering by the All American Soap Box Derby, plus the rules and precautions put in place actually should reassure.
“All in all it's very safe, there are a lot of safety precautions. There's a lot of thought behind it" said Scot Lilly. "I haven't seen that many wrecks, I've seen a couple but they were never terrible" Added Grayson.
On his future in the sport, Grayson Lilly has plans to continue his involvement, even if he is now beginning to outgrow the cars themselves. Aiming to become an advocate for the sport and inspire other young people to take part, Grayson Lilly has a lot of experience to share.
"I'm going to continue to try to get other people interested. I have two nephews that are not quite old enough yet. I'm going to continue to teach them. I also have a cousin that I've taught” he said.
As part of that mission of encouraging others to give Soap Box Derby a go, Grayson Lilly added
"Even if it seems like something you wouldn't want to do, you should always try it. You'll meet tons of nice people, you should at least have fun with the people that you meet and the things that you do. Even if Soap Box Derby is not your thing, I would encourage you to try different things to see what you are good at, and see what you can do"
If you or someone you know is interested in taking Grayson Lilly’s champion advice and giving soap box derby a try, The 2024 races will be held next spring. Visit the Harrisonburg Soap Box Derby Facebook page or contact Local Race Director Matt Findley at (540) 569-6925 for more information if you are interested in racing, sponsoring, or volunteering for the local race.
