Harrisonburg City Council voted Tuesday to lease out nearly 10 acres for a solar farm in what was called a “unique” arrangement by Brian O’Dell, general manager of Harrisonburg Electric Commission.
The lease is to the Virginia Municipal Electric Association, though the energy itself will be generated by Dominion Energy Virginia and purchased by HEC, according to O’Dell.
Dominion will also be tasked with construction of the solar farm, according to city documents.
The Virginia Municipal Electric Association is “sort of the middleman and that’s it,” said Chris Brown, city attorney.
The 9.92 acres of land is located northwest of the intersection of Acorn Drive and North Liberty Street in the city.
Before voting in favor of the project, Councilman Sal Romero said City Council does not take the issue of public land use lightly when weighing potential uses, such as businesses and housing.
At its Aug. 25 meeting, council approved HEC to purchase the vacant land, then owned by Acorn LC, for $550,000. The land is valued at $545,000, according to city documents, and the purchase by HEC had no impact on city coffers, according to city documents.
The lease council approved Tuesday allows for a one-year construction and development period followed by a 25-year operational lease.
The project will not result in an increase in rates, according to O’Dell.
“Additionally, our plans for renewable energy is to offer this to our customers through a community solar program, yet to be developed,” O’Dell said.
HEC is crafting the program so city residents can opt-in to pay an as-yet undetermined premium to count the solar-generated energy as their own, he said. The amount of energy the solar plant would provide is fixed, but the number of participants in the solar program and premium for joining the program are still variable for now, according to O’Dell.
HEC “would anticipate a modest premium for those that wanted to participate, and even we know early on with that additional revenue for this project that it would still fall a little short of making the project break even, even after the reduction in wholesale power costs and transmission costs,” O’Dell said.
The 1.4-megawatt installation is projected to generate about 3 million kilowatt hours of electricity, which translates to powering roughly 250 homes, according to a previous interview with O’Dell.
The site is slated to begin producing power by the second half of 2021 and is expected to offset about 70,000 metric tons of carbon over its lifetime, according to O’Dell and an HEC press release.
“We do recognize, over the life of the project, there could be the potential of a net cost to HEC, although this has been determined not to be material and we would not expect this to impact any rates to our customers,” O’Dell said.
O’Dell said the primary benefits of the project are environmental.
“We’re excited about this unique partnership with Harrisonburg Electric Commission to provide solar energy for their customers,” Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia, said in a Wednesday press release from the multistate utility. “More renewable energy on the grid is a benefit to everyone in the Commonwealth and will help move us toward a cleaner energy future.”
HEC is contracted to purchase power from Dominion until 2031 — a contract set to expire roughly 15 years before the the lease for the solar farm expires, according to Doug Hendren, the vice chair of the city’s Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee.
“I’m a bit concerned to see that Dominion will be owning this facility for the next 25 years, which might not give us as much freedom as we’d like economically,” Hendren said.
When the news broke that HEC was eyeing the site for a solar farm, Hendren and others in the environmental activist community expressed some concern about Dominion’s involvement.
Hendren said it would be positive for the site to eventually be owned and operated by HEC or local residents instead of a large utility company like Dominion.
He said the key now is how much the premiums will cost for joining HEC’s community solar program.
“It looks like it’s a done deal, so let’s be open-minded,” Hendren said.
Also during the City Council meeting Tuesday, members of council voted unanimously to endorse a loose environmental plan for the city in addition to the city’s Environmental Action Plan.
The resolution, Harrisonburg’s Transition to Renewable Energy by 2035, calls on the city to transition to 100% renewable energy over the next 15 years.
Yet, the resolution does not include any concrete actions council must take at certain times, according to the resolution’s author, Councilman Richard Baugh, to allow for city staff and council to adapt as renewable technology continues to advance.
