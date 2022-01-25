For the second year in a row, the local and state real estate markets broke records.
Nearly every locality in Virginia broke real estate records in 2021.
In an already difficult market for buyers, the city of Harrisonburg is one of the most challenging markets in the state for those looking to buy, according to Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist of the Virginia Realtors.
“I would rank [the city of] Harrisonburg, the Prince William area and Fredericksburg markets as the three most competitive housing markets right now,” Sturtevant said Monday.
The median home sales price in Harrisonburg increased by over 40% in five years — from $192,500 to $270,000, according to local real estate data from HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
Home sales in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg increased by 11.2% last year to a total of 1,665, while in 2020, home sales increased by nearly 10%, according to local data. Median days on the market for the city and county dropped from nine to five, while the median sales price increased by over 10%, or $25,000, to $270,000, according to the data.
Statewide, the median sales price for a home jumped by $30,000, or 9.4%, over 2021, according to Virginia Realtor data.
A common data point used in real estate records is supply of homes for sale — a metric that is typically counted in months.
“We’re talking about [supply] in days now in Harrisonburg,” Sturtevant said.
In December, there were enough city homes on the market to last nine days, according to Sturtevant.
“So that means if home sales continued at that rate, every single available listing on the market would be taken off the market in nine days,” she said. “That is one of the lowest in the state.”
The average number of days on market has been dropping in the commonwealth from 60 in 2017 to 25 in 2021, according to Realtor data.
By the end of December, there were 24% fewer homes on the market than the same period in 2020.
In the 17.4 square miles of Harrisonburg, only 15 homes were for sale at the end of 2021, according to Sturtevant.
Homes go under contract so fast, there’s never many on the market at one time, said Scott Rogers, a Realtor with Funkhouser Real Estate Group and creator of HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
“I think that’s just an indication of the continued high level of interest of buying in the city and living in the city,” he said.
“While we’ve seen that amount of interest steadily grow over the last few years, we haven’t seen as much new home construction for sale over the past few years,” he said.
It is more profitable and makes more sense for developers to build rental properties in the city, according to Rogers.
“There’s a limited amount of land in the city, and those are in typically very convenient and dense locations,” he said. “And I think most landowners and developers in the city are leaning towards higher-density development, which tends to be for rent and not for sale.”
This year’s president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors, Mattias Clymer, knows a lot about investment properties. He set up an investment property group to help those interested in getting into the market in 2017. He is also a Realtor with Funkhouser Real Estate Group.
The high values of homes are leading some to selling their investment properties, though they are not always falling into the hands of families looking to live in the property, he said.
Examples include transplants to the Valley who sold their homes in expensive areas such as Washington, D.C., and were able to use the funds to buy multiple properties in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to rent out.
“Things like that are definitely happening on the investment side,” he said.
Additionally, due to the lack of supply of housing, rents have gone up, according to Clymer.
Harrisonburg’s rental vacancy rate is between 2% and 3%, where a healthy rental vacancy rate is between 5% and 7%, according to a 2021 Harrisonburg housing study. Nearly two-thirds, 62%, of Harrisonburg’s housing market is comprised of renters.
“There’s been a general lack of inventory on all sides, so that has caused rent price [to rise] a lot and I think part of that has to do with people who haven’t been able to buy,” he said.
Compounding the supply issues, low interest rates have contributed to runaway real estate price increases, according to Rogers and Sturtevant.
“With such low rates, it’s really pulled more homebuyers into the market,” Sturtevant said. “At the same time, we were in a position, even before COVID, where our population of millennials was becoming a bigger share of the homebuying population.”
Interest rates have just risen back to where they were before the pandemic began — 3.5% — which is still relatively low, according to Sturtevant.
Though there are signs rates will continue to rise, the real estate experts said they do not expect it to stop price increases.
In the short term, it may even contribute to higher prices because people will rush to buy a home to take advantage of the low rates — further reducing the already short supply of property available.
“Between the demographic factors and the very low mortgage rates, 2021 was booming,” Sturtevant said.
Rising home prices also impacts homeowners who have no intention to sell.
Home values in Harrisonburg and Rockingham have increased due to the real estate market and as a result, property owners will have to pay more in taxes unless the real estate tax rates are reduced.
Members of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors have said they will seek to reduce the real estate tax rate, while Harrisonburg is expected to increase its rate again this year to pay for the city’s second high school.
