WINCHESTER — These floats in the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Grand Feature Parade on Saturday received the top awards.
Blue Ridge Hospice Sweepstakes — Best Float Overall — Highest Awarded Points
Monoflo International — 50th Anniversary Lions Awards — 2nd Best Overall Float
Rotary Club of Winchester Marshalls Award — 3rd Best Overall Float
White House Foods Theme Award — Best Theme Float – Live Love Bloom
Rubbermaid Commercial Products Business Organization — Non-Professional — 1st Place
Mountain View Christian Academy Business Organization — Non-Professional — 2nd Place
BPG — USA (Berryville Graphics) Business Organization — Non-Professional — 3rd Place
Winchester Country Club Centennial Business Organization — Professional — 1st Place
Shenandoah Caverns, Quicksburg, Business Organization — Professional — 2nd Place
Eukarya Christian Academy Business Organization — Professional -3rd Place
Winchester Elks — Post #867 — Train Civic Service — Non-Professional — 1st Place
Top of Virginia Builders Association Civic Service — Non-Professional — 2nd Place
Warren County Fair Association, Front Royal, Civic Service — Non-Professional — 3rd Place
Eagles — Federal Order of Eagles Civic Service — Professional — 1st Place
The Need for Speed: Top Dog Detailing Salutes the Troops Civic Service — Professional — 2nd Place
Royal Crown Productions Communities & Participation — Non-Professional — 1st Place
Frederick County Fair Queens Communities & Participation — Non-Professional — 2nd Place
Long Branch Historical Property Communities & Participation — Non-Professional — 3rd Place
Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Queens Communities & Participation — Professional — 1st Place
Shenandoah University — Film — Miss Valentine Communities & Participation — Professional – 2nd Place
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.