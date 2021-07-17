Harrisonburg City Council learned Tuesday the city will receive $326,000 more than anticipated in Community Development Block Grant funds due to the pandemic, according to Deputy City Manager Ande Banks.
City staff and council spoke about using the funds to address homelessness in the area and a public comment period is open until Thursday morning.
Local shelter and housing staff said the funds present a “tremendous” opportunity.
“It could really be a cornerstone to assist our community in reducing homelessness and providing permanent supportive housing,” said Michael Wong, director of the Harrisonburg Rockingham Housing Authority.
He said if used correctly, the money could fill needed gaps in how the community helps those suffering from homelessness get back on their feet.
Homeless shelter directors Joel Ballew, of Open Doors, and Captain Harold Gitau, of the Salvation Army, also said the money could be game-changing.
“The actual goal is to heal and not put on Band-Aids,” Gitau said.
Wong said a gap in how the community responds to homelessness is the lack of supportive housing.
“It’s the recognition that before you can help a person, you have to give them stability,” Wong said.
He said shelters are important because they reduce the suffering of the homeless, but shelters are not a one-size-fits-all solution to getting people off the street for good. In 2015, the city built permanent supportive housing for chronically homeless residents, such as veterans and those with medical issues, in the form of Commerce Village — a 30-unit, one-bedroom apartment development of affordable housing.
“To permanently exit the homeless system, people experiencing chronic homelessness often need long term affordable housing with intensive supportive services to maintain housing stability,” according to the city housing study. “This type of supportive housing model is often called permanent supportive housing (PSH). PSH began to be recognized as an effective housing strategy for people experiencing long-term homelessness with disabling conditions around the 1980s.”
In Virginia, permanent supportive housing reduced state hospital use by 82% among the 950 residents of permanent supportive housing by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services between 2016 and 2019, according to the city’s comprehensive housing study.
As well, the permanent supportive housing reduced the state’s cost of housing each of the individuals by $1,375 and reduced costs for jails, private and state hospitals, community service boards by 29%.
Many other localities have used their extra CDBG funding to buy disused hotels and renovate them into permanent supportive housing, such as in Charlottesville, according to Wong.
Gitau said affordable housing is “key” for people to be able to defeat homelessness.
“A long-term project would be more viable in helping people manage and increase stability,” he said.
Ballew, director of Open Doors, said the city needs both a year-round low-barrier shelter and increased supportive and affordable housing.
“We can’t have people living in a low-barrier shelter as their housing option,” Ballew said. “It would only be temporary and transitional on to a next step.”
He said some people who use Open Doors have jobs and work 40 hours a week and others have been struck by chance, such as their home burning down without insurance.
“Homelessness is often the result of people impacted negatively by things in life or situations resulting from the presence of addiction, mental illness of life tragedy,” Ballew said.
Open Doors is eyeing a site where the organization would build a shelter, but Ballew declined to give more details. He said the site would also include room for more than a permanent low-barrier shelter, such as a future potential project to build supportive housing.
The $326,000 in CDBG could be used on acquisition or construction of a shelter or other services that address homelessness, Banks said Tuesday.
“It does allow the city quite a lot of flexibility to work with our community partners to meet the challenge of homelessness in our community,” Banks said at the time.
At the meeting, Councilman Chris Jones asked Banks what would happen to the funds if the city would be unable to build or help a nonprofit build a permanent low-barrier shelter.
Banks said even though City Council could use the funding for homelessness initiatives, it would not be required for a structure and council could later amend what it wanted to spend it on if it wanted to spend the money on something other than homelessness programming or a structure.
Public comments about the $326,000 in CDBG funding can be sent to Kristin McCombe, the city’s CDBG program coordinator by email at KristinM@HarrisonburgVa.gov, by phone 432-8926 and paper comments can be submitted in person or sent by mail to City Hall at 409 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg.
The deadline to submit comments is 9 a.m. Thursday.
