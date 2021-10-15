Elkton Autumn Days, an annual arts and crafts festival held in downtown Elkton, returns Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event, in its 35th edition, takes place in the heart of downtown along West Spotswood Avenue and will feature over 100 arts and crafts vendors, 14 food vendors and 10 kids’ activity vendors.
The event’s chairperson, Jackie Hensley, said the event includes only handcrafted artisans. Some artisans come from other states to participate in the show. She said crafts include baskets, soaps, fabric crafts and much more.
“You can walk the streets, shop, eat some great food, listen to some amazing music and shop our local businesses,” Hensley said. “It’s a community-driven event.”
The event is organized by the Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee, a nonprofit that raises money to fund projects and build community in Elkton.
Joshua Gooden, Elkton mayor and EPIC vice president, said the event draws an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 visitors. Gooden said many shops downtown have special hours to accommodate the festival, and the event provides a boost to local restaurants and other businesses.
“It’s something I’ve always looked forward to going to since I was young. It gets everybody into the fall spirit and looking forward to the holiday season,” Gooden said.
The event is free to attend, and public parking is available. More details can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
