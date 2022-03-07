A new apartment complex has been proposed for a 2.5-acre parcel located behind La Morena restaurant on Chicago Avenue in the city, according to city documents.
Requests for a rezoning and special-use permit for the 48-unit two-building complex will be considered by the Harrisonburg Planning Commission at its Wednesday meeting.
The property owner, Turkey Properties LLC, has requested the rezoning for about 2.32 acres of the 2.5-acre parcel located at 797 Chicago Ave., according to documents. The vacant site is slated for mixed-use by the comprehensive plan and is zoned for business. The rezoning would set it for high-density residential use.
The previous property owner, the Lumos Corp., was not able to attract development for the site, according to applicant documents.
“It is our client’s interest to have the design of the property be such that tenants are retained due to how nice it is to live there with a mix of amenities created to enhance life in his apartments, be they play areas, picnic locations, bike storage and extra green space and landscape buffers where they make sense and are possible,” according to a Thursday letter from Fred Bosserman, architect of APR Associates in Harrisonburg, to city staff.
There are seven proffers for the project, including sidewalks, an opaque 6-foot fence on the south side of the property between single-family homes and the complex and preservation of a vegetation buffer on the west side of the development, according to applicant documents.
City staff recommend approval of the project with the condition that the permit be extended from one year to three years as long as developers “diligently” pursue the project over that extended period.
Also during the meeting, the Planning Commission will consider a request needed for a shopping complex called the Northside Gateway Plaza on the north side of town.
Holtzman Oil Corp. is representing property owner Northside LLC to rezone 5.5 acres at 1441, 1451 and 1477 N. Main St. for a shopping complex.
Plans call for seven buildings: a gas station and convenience store area, and six buildings that could serve as eateries, stores, drive-thrus, banks or medical offices, according to applicant draft documents submitted to the city.
The rezoning request for 1 acre of the project in the county was recommended for approval by the Rockingham County Planning Commission at the advisory board’s last meeting.
“It would be a game changer for the north end of town,” Bill Holtzman, owner of Holtzman Oil Corp., said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record.
