Want your elementary students to take sunscreen to school or put a strict definition on milk? What about making the state firearm the Springfield Model 1855 Rifle-Musket? You’ll have to pass a bill for that to happen — and some legislators have started the process.
Every General Assembly session, hundreds of bills get filed in the House of Delegates and Senate, but only a handful stand out among language clarifications and legal changes.
Over the course of a week, the Daily News-Record reviewed all legislation prefiled as of Friday to see what could be considered “out of the box.” After several pass throughs and considerations, 12 bills were truly different than the rest.
Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, has gained statewide attention after proposing legislation that would make soy milk and almond milk not considered “milk.”
Through House Bill 119, milk would be defined as only “lacteal secretion of a healthy hooved mammal,” with the exception of human breast milk.
The Virginian-Pilot reported that Knight is worried about the shrinking number of Virginia dairy farms and how people could be capitalizing on the name of milk that is most associated with dairy milk.
“If you are a plant-based fluid, let’s get you a different definition,” he told The Virginian-Pilot.
If the bill were to pass, the board of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services would have to come up with a plan to ban the sale of any imposter liquid branded as milk, including almond, soy and oat milk.
If the definition of milk doesn’t curdle your carton, then maybe the idea of allowing elementary school children to use sunscreen at school would — because that isn’t a law in Virginia.
Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, has proposed a bill that would allow any public elementary or secondary student to possess and use unscented topical sunscreen on school buses, school property or school-sponsored events without a note or prescription from a licensed health care professional.
If passed, any topical sunscreen approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for nonprescription use for the purpose of limiting damage to skin caused by exposure to ultraviolet light would be allowed.
In the sea of proposed legislation pertaining to firearms, one legislator is turning his focus to naming the state firearm.
Del. Mark Cole, R-Fauquier, filed HB 144, which would make the Springfield Model 1855 Rifle-Musket the official state firearm.
According to the National Rifle Association Museum, the firearm combines the “quick loading advantaged of muskets with the stabilizing spin of rifles; made possible by a cylindro-conical ‘ball.’”
There is also a bill to make “Virginia, the Home of My Heart” by Susan Greenbaum the state folk song.
The song is no stranger to the General Assembly as it has made its way to becoming the official state song in 2015, but died in the House Rules Committee. Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, is sponsoring the legislation to make it the state folk song and have it in Virginia’s history.
There is also a push to make Jan. 22 the Day of Women in Virginia instead of the Day of Tears in Virginia — a resolution former Del. Ben Cline, R-Rockbridge, sponsored during his time as a state legislator.
The Day of Tears was approved in 2017 to encourage Virginians to mourn abortion. Jan. 22 is the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that affirmed abortion as a constitutional right.
With a record number of women serving in the House of Delegates in 2020, Del. Kelly Convris-Fowler, D-Chesapeake, is looking to make Jan. 22 no longer a day of morning abortion, but celebrating women in leadership.
In the field of education, Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, wants to make sure parents are granted leave time to attend school-related events for their children.
HB 64 states that “every employer shall grant four hours of leave per year to each of its employees who is a parent, guardian or person standing in loco parentis of a school-aged child so that the employee may attend parent-teacher conferences, volunteer at the child’s school or otherwise be involved in the child’s school.”
A bill sponsored by Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, would direct the Department of Education to coordinate with the Department of Environmental Quality to update the “Window into a Green Virginia” curriculum developed by the departments for sixth-grade science.
The updated curriculum would include a unit on the benefits, including the energy benefits, of recycling and reuse.
Ever seen a green cross symbol at an industrial hemp business? Don’t get used to it, as Del. Joseph Lindsey, D-Norfolk, is proposing regulations to restrict the display of exterior signage of the green cross symbol by any business that sells hemp products.
The bill would also allow any locality to pass an ordinance restricting the display of the sign on any business that sells hemp products.
Need to see a doctor but don’t have time to go to the doctor’s office? Well, teledentistry and telepsychology could soon be within reach.
Sens. George Barker, D-Fairfax, and Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, along with Del. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax, want to add teledentistry to Virginia’s code.
Teledentistry would “establish requirements for the practice of teledentistry, establish requirements for the taking of dental scans for use in teledentistry by dental scan technicians and clarifies requirements related to the use of digital work orders for dental appliances in the practice of teledentistry.”
Dental office visits began to drop in 2003, according to the American Teledentistry Association. Using telehealth systems to connect providers with patients improves the oral health of patients.
The bill is similar to one by Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, to allow clinical psychologists to provide services by telepsychology to established patients who are out of state at the time services are provided.
And finally, bills aim to put age restrictions on riding motorized skateboards or scooters and the use of tanning beds.
Those younger than 18 would not be able to use any tanning device at a tanning facility if Samirah’s bill were to pass. His bill would also remove the required signature of a parent or legal guardian of a prospective customer under the age of 15 to use a tanning facility.
If you want to catch a ride on a Bird scooter, you’ll have to be at least 16 years old to do so under another proposal.
Spruill has proposed a bill making no person younger than 16 able to operate a motorized skateboard or scooter unless under the immediate supervision of a person who is at least 18 years old.
While the fate of these bills remains unclear, the upcoming 2020 General Assembly session is sure to be a busy one.
