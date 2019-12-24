Cinnamon Phillips, 45, has struggled with homelessness three times in the past 11 years, and Wednesday will be the second Christmas she has spent without a home — but she still has family.
Her sister lives in Elkton.
“She’s going to pick me up Christmas morning, and I’m going to spend the day with her,” Phillips said. “But a lot of people don’t have anything to do for Christmas.”
Having only been on the streets this time for a week, she wants to be able to return the favor to her family next Christmas.
“I have a strong desire to have Christmas dinner in my apartment, with my tree decorated and my family come to me,” she said.
However, for others, such as one man standing outside of Roses on Monday afternoon, who declined to give his name, it is their first Christmas without a home.
His mother lives in Woodstock and will be driving to pick him up in Harrisonburg.
“I actually get to go see my mom, do a little bit of reconnecting,” he said.
The young man said he lost everything after a short jail sentence and has been homeless for about two months. It is his first time on the streets, he said.
The man said he already has a new job and is looking forward to spending time with his mother, who he last saw at Thanksgiving.
Tiffany Carter, another homeless woman, will also be seeing her family, but it just may not be on Dec. 25.
Her four children, Tavion, 17, Danasha, 11, Aeliyah, 6, and Derek, 5, live in Waynesboro.
“My family asks whether I can come down there and I say I can’t really because if I do [go], it’s the same day I have to see my P.O.,” she said, referring to her probation officer.
On Monday, Carter was buying presents and proudly showed her purchase of a pair of unicorn pillows in preparation for her eventual visit to Waynesboro.
“I love unicorns so I had to get her one, too,” Carter said of the unicorn for Danasha.
She said she still needed to figure out what to get her sons — her idea on Monday was chalk.
“Hopefully,” Carter said when asked if she would be able to see her family in the next few weeks as she walked to the bus transfer hub by Roses. “I hope to.”
A homeless woman named Denise, who declined to give her last name, said Christmas carries religious importance to her.
“I look at it as celebrating Jesus’ birthday,” she said. “Not just shopping and presents — it’s his day, his birthday.”
She grew up in the Tidewater region of Virginia and has lived in Harrisonburg for 16 years — about three of which she has spent on the streets.
Her family lives in Philadelphia.
“I’ll talk to them on the phone, though, [I’ll] say ‘Hey, Merry Christmas. Happy New Year,’” she laughed.
She said she plans to see them when the weather is warmer.
“I do enough traveling between the churches, the buses and the shelters,” Denise said.
She said she was thankful for her family, no matter the distance.
“Some people don’t have family to call or visit,” Denise said.
Other homeless folks, such as a man who gave his name as “Chops,” may not be seeing family.
If the weather is nice on Christmas, he said, he’ll be sitting outside alone reading, one of his favorite activities, near Court Square.
“I love being alone, man — but I’m not alone ‘cause I got my books,” he said.
To him, Christmas is just another day, which was a sentiment shared by several other homeless men who declined to give their names.
Nonetheless, Chops said he does see his family occasionally, even if not on Christmas.
He said some people get too caught up in the season and miss what’s important.
“It’s what you make it, man,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.