Legislators have their fair share of hot topics each General Assembly session. In 2020, it was the Equal Rights Amendment, and the special session months later centered on COVID-19 and Virginia’s Parole Board.
Every General Assembly session, hundreds of bills get filed in the House of Delegates and Senate, but filing seems to be moving at glacial pace this year.
Over the course of a week, the Daily News-Record reviewed all legislation prefiled as of Friday to see what could be considered “outside the box.” Eight bills stood out as being different than the rest.
With the announcement of an industrial hemp fiber processing and cannabidiol oil, or CBD, extraction facility coming to Elkton, legislation from Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, relating to industrial hemp hits close to home.
Under Senate Bill 1115, the definition of a hemp product will be expanded to include “raw materials of any part of the plant Cannabis sativa, whether growing or not,” and omits the requirement that the product must be “otherwise lawful.”
For industrial hemp, the concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol — the chemical in cannabis that produces a “high” — can be no greater than that allowed by federal law or 1%, whichever is greater.
Previously the concentration of THC had to be no greater than 0.3%.
The legislation was referred to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources, of which Sens. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, and Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, are members.
Peake also filed legislation that will have an impact on many residents in the Shenandoah Valley.
SB 1139 will establish requirements that animal-drawn vehicles operating on highways be equipped with a brake system, tires and wheels, headlamps, hazard lights, reflectors, rearview mirrors and horns.
The legislation does not specify repercussions for violations. It only deals with what will be required moving forward.
There are two bills that deal with designating certain months out of the year for recognition purposes.
Del. Hyland “Buddy” Fowler, R-Ashland, filed a House Joint Resolution to designate November as Voting Rights for Women Month.
As stated in the resolution, the reason for picking November is because the General Federation of Women’s Clubs marked both the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 2020, as well as celebrating the first time American women voted in a presidential election in November 1920.
The bipartisan resolution is co-sponsored by Dels. John Avoli, R-Staunton, Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax, Kenneth Plum, D-Reston, and Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, as well as Sens. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg.
Another House Joint Resolution came from Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, who is seeking to designate September as Gospel Music Heritage Month.
The resolution states that many prominent gospel singers were Virginia natives, including the Paschall Brothers, Maggie Ingram and Charlie McClendon. With gospel music being “one of the cornerstones of the musical and cultural landscape of the United States,” the state will follow in the footsteps of the Gospel Music Heritage Month Foundation in celebrating the music’s contribution to the country.
Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Loudoun, is sponsoring a resolution to make Nov. 12 Uyghur American Friendship Day.
The resolution states that on Nov. 12, members of the Uyghur diaspora in communities around the country commemorate the history of former East Turkestan Republics and recognize the resilience of their people.
As a continuation of that tradition, Virginia will recognize Nov. 12 as Uyghur American Friendship Day.
Coming from the Senate, Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, filed a bill to remove the requirement that an organization qualified to conduct bingo games can only play instant bingo, network bingo, pull tabs or seal cards as part of such bingo games.
The legislation also removes the requirement for a permit for regular bingo games.
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, has signed onto the legislation as a co-patron.
Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, also filed legislation relating to charitable gaming and specifically prize money.
HB 1843 will increase the maximum amount a person can win for a single bingo door prize from $50 to $250. It would also raise the maximum amount of cumulative door prizes a person can win off one bingo session from $250 to $500.
The last bill comes from Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, who filed legislation to allow anyone who is eligible to obtain a concealed handgun permit to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.
Concealed carry without a permit will only be permitted in areas an individual could lawfully carry a handgun openly in Virginia.
The bill had not been referred to a committee as of Friday.
