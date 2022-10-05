In a change designed to ensure the paper's continued health and success in a rapidly changing media environment, the Daily News-Record this month will transition to a five-day printing schedule, dropping its Saturday edition and shifting that day's special features to an enhanced Friday edition.
After the Oct. 15 edition, the News-Record will print on weekdays only, Monday through Friday. Additionally, starting next month, the News-Record will cease publication on federal postal holidays.
Our commitment to covering the community will not change, however. Reporters and editors will continue to work seven days a week. But on days without a print edition, their coverage will appear online first. This reflects growing demand for faster, digital coverage. To meet that demand, we are enhancing our newsletter offerings and improving our website usability throughout the week.
Also in line with industry trends, we will move printing to our regional printing plant after Oct. 15, which will greatly expand our ability to provide full-color pages throughout the print edition.
For any questions, contact Shari Keyes, publisher/advertising director of the Daily News-Record, at skeyes@dnronline.com.