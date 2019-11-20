When the Virginia Federation of Women’s Clubs was established in 1907, it joined forces with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs to carry on the largest women’s volunteer organization in the world.
But after 50 years of being an official organization, the club had only reached Harrisonburg — leaving Rockingham County out of the loop.
Barbara Marsh was already a member of the Harrisonburg Women’s Club when she began discussing the possibility of forming a new club with Irene Hetzler and Ruby Gildner.
“I lived in the city, and the other ladies lived in the county,” Marsh said. “We were working at the time, but wanted to start a club in the county.”
With a determination to give back to their community, Marsh, Hetzler and Gildner chartered the Wayland Women’s Club in 1969, naming it after John Wayland, one of the first faculty members at the predecessor to James Madison University and an author.
“We had 16 members in our charter class when we started,” Marsh said. “And it has grown and grown.”
Marsh, 86, the first president of the club, is the only surviving member of the charter class and was named an honorary member five years ago. She was joined by more than 30 current members and past presidents at Spotswood Country Club on Tuesday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club’s formation.
“This group of women that founded this club were dedicated to serving their community and working within the bonds of love and friendship they felt themselves,” said Mary Southerly, member of the Wayland Women’s Club. “This is indeed a great day.”
Since its formation, the Wayland Women’s Club has prided itself in community service.
Marsh said the club started with a program called Bridge-A-Rama, a fundraiser where people are paired with a partner to play bridge. The fundraiser lasts from September to April.
The club also donated funds to support a mobile dental unit for indigent children at the Rockingham County Health Department, and donates a collection of canned goods several times a year to the East Rockingham Food Pantry.
As part of the club’s state projects, it supports Operation Smile, Camp Easter Seal, Evie Key Campership and the MaDee Project.
When the Rockingham County Fair is in full swing, members of the club volunteer their time in the Chicken Shack to help the Cross Keys/Mill Creek Ruritan Club.
“It has been a pleasure to see all the things that revolved out of this organization,” Marsh said.
Since Marsh’s time as president, she has been succeeded by 24 women. Current President Linda Williams sat beside Marsh during the celebration lunch at Spotswood Country Club, bringing together the first and latest classes.
Williams, 72, became involved with the club when her mother-in-law, charter member Rachel Myers, recommended she join.
She served a few years before leaving the club, but returned upon retirement in 2012 and has stayed ever since.
Williams said serving in the club was important because it supports the community.
“We will pass on and leave a legacy for our children to carry on with,” she said. “But a club like ours is dwindling so we try to keep it strong.”
Most members of the club have been involved for several years, getting involved as stay-at-home moms. With the younger generation spending their time in the workforce, Williams said she hopes to get more members in the future.
“We need to continue to support the community and each other,” she said.
