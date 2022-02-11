STANLEY — All businesses have a story. Especially the local ones. Ones owned by people the community knows who try to provide a service needed.
And all stories have a beginning and, eventually, an end.
The beginning of this story starts around 1990, when Dorothy Young and her husband, Larry, saw a need to provide awards and trophies for Page County 4H and FFA students looking to celebrate their county fair wins. In a rural county with roots dug deep into fertile Shenandoah Valley land, there was always plenty of celebrating when fair season rolled around.
Thus begins the tale of D&L Trophy.
“It was formed out of that need,” said Isaac Smelser who, along with his father, bought the business from this great-aunt, Dorothy, in 2007. That’s when the original owners decided to retire.
That’s when Smelser did all he could to keep the local business alive.
These days, it sits inside a shed on Smelser’s property. A nondescript sign on River Road outside Stanley the only recognizable signage, still sporting the original name — D&L Trophy. On the door of the shed is the new name, The Trophy Shop Plus, the last word added to this story when Smelser delved a bit into T-shirt making and expanded into engraving mugs and cups.
Yet, like most stories, some things never change. This is a business, Smelser said, that was built on word-of-mouth, with little if any advertising. A Google search brings up the business and a few reviews along with a phone number and a photo of the shed.
That was more than enough, Smelser said.
“This county truly does support the business, for sure,” he said, seated behind the makeshift counter in what could be considered the storefront of his shed.
In there, shelves line walls with a dizzying array of resin-cast baseball players, cheerleaders and other figures with blank spots on the base ready to be engraved with memories of contests won and competitors bested. On one shelf sit empty plaques with additional space for a photo and a 4H emblem. Those, he said, are for fair season.
“The kids,” he said, “when they sell their animals, will present the buyer with a plaque.”
Smelser should know. When he was a student at Page County High School, he was FAA president.
“Growing up, you just have that connection with the land and animals,” he said. “It’s special.”
And, like most stories, this one had some bumps the road. The financial crisis of 2008, Smelser said, was pretty hard on his small business.
“That was a major hit, believe it or not, for the trophy shop,” he said.
Of course, the pandemic didn’t do him any favors either, with no sporting events, no activities, “nothing,” he said. The pandemic also hit when his business was booming to the point where he was ready to open up a storefront shop.
“Since then,” he said. “It’s come roaring back.”
But between then and now Smelser, ever the entrepreneur, has begun another business venture, this one born out of a need he saw — moving sheds. When he bought the property he grew up on, he said he needed some sheds moved. The wait to get that done was pretty long. So, he found a professional shed moving trailer, put it on Facebook and got connected with Old Hickory Buildings.
His latest business took off as well, and he’s looking to add to his staff and equipment at Valley Shed Transports.
“It’s great,” Smelser said. “I’m very excited for that.”
He just didn’t expect the trophy business to come back as quickly as it did during the pandemic. And running both has become quite overwhelming.
“Once you’re on the road all day,” he said, “it’s tough to come in here and try to fulfill these orders.”
As he gave a quick tour of the storage area, Smelser pointed to boxes of trophy bases, computer equipment and various other objects used to build keepsakes of all shapes and sizes. They’re in an order only he knows the answer to. But there are questions surrounding the future of his niche.
He’s put the business up for sale, again not advertising that much, but depending on word-of-mouth — the same way the customer base was built. He says he has a large, loyal customer base of “around 102.” And, if a buyer can’t be found, he faces an emotional decision.
“I literally cried when I put it up for sale,” he said. “It’s like a child. You’re in here day and night for hours, you put all your heart and soul into something. And, to see it go, it’s disappointing. If I can’t find someone locally to purchase it, ultimately I’ll have to shut it down or be more selective with the orders.”
He smiled.
The end of this tale?
Who knows?
