BRIDGEWATER — Karis David will never forget coming out of a lockdown and walking on the Bridgewater College campus mall the afternoon of Feb. 1, 2022, she said.
David found her friends and watched those around her reunite, hugging and crying, she said, to a crowd gathered around Memorial Hall one year later.
“Time slowed down and we stood there taking it all in — relief and grief, love and loss, shock yet peace, sorrow, yet gratitude,” said David, a junior at the college.
Bridgewater College held a remembrance event for John Painter, 55, of Grottoes, and campus safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson, 48, of Bridgewater — who were slain in the line of duty on campus on Feb. 1, 2022.
On Wednesday, students and faculty gathered around a small stage set up on the lawn in front of Memorial Hall, donned with a bouquet of crimson and gold flowers, as speakers shared sentiments about how the community has healed over the last year.
Bridgewater College President David Bushman said the evidence of healing is all around. The class of 2022 graduated last May, and the college welcomed its Class of 2026 in August — evidence college life goes on, he said. Bushman said the best way to honor the sacrifices Painter and Jefferson made is by pushing on.
“They sacrificed their lives so that we could live ours. How could we do otherwise?” he said.
Bushman said he was grateful some of Painter and Jefferson’s loved ones were at the memorial service — not because anyone can undo the tragedy that happened — “but so they know that they are a part of our family and that we are walking with them still.”
Bridgewater College chaplain Robbie Miller spoke about the memorial site for the officers currently under construction along the walkway between Memorial Hall and Flory Hall. The memorial will be completed in late summer, said Logan Bogert, communications coordinator for the college.
“While nothing at the site will bring back our friends J.J. and John, it will be a space where the light gets in,” Miller said. “A space where we remember their spirit, honor their sacrifice and reflect on how we too, can be of service in this world.”
Bridgewater College police chief Milton Franklin said he was focused on being grateful Wednesday.
“They — the dynamic duo,” Franklin said with a smile, ”prevented many lives from being taken on that day.”
Bushman said that college police were not alone that day, and thanked local, state and federal law enforcement for their help. He said they will be honored in the memorial, which is designed with steel columns growing closer and taller to symbolize the community coming together over the shooting.
After the speakers finished, Larry Taylor, professor of music at Bridgewater, rang a hand bell as the audience sat in silence. Music professor Christine Carrillo performed “Bridgewater Fair,” the College’s alma mater song, on a trumpet.
Classes were on a modified schedule Wednesday and no students had class during the memorial, Bogert said. The college also provided alternative activities for those who did not wish to attend the ceremony, such as therapy dogs and a group wellness walk.
“We cannot make sense of senseless acts,” Bushman said. “Our minds rebel at the randomness, the utter betrayal of order and fairness that accompanies acts of violence like last February’s. The tragedy of Feb. 1, 2022, is part of our story. But we are not a prisoner to it.”
