The AARP Foundation begins its annual free tax services on Saturday at the Price Rotary Senior Center at 309 S. Dogwood Drive beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Volunteers are certified by the IRS and will help residents on a first-come, first-served basis to file tax returns before the April 15 deadline.
The services are free for those with low to moderate income, seniors, limited English speakers and those with disabilities.
Volunteers will be available on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No volunteers will be available to help with returns on Presidents Day, March 2, April 6 and when Harrisonburg City Public Schools are closed for inclement weather.
Last year, the event helped area residents file more than 300 tax returns, according to Linda Hoover, the publicity chair for the local event.
"Even though we're located here in Harrisonburg, we have people come from Shenandoah and Page County and we even have people from West Virginia sometimes," Hoover said.
Those seeking tax services must bring photo IDs for all adults in the return, Social Security cards for everyone in the returns, IRS income and deduction forms and health insurance information.
-- Staff Reports
